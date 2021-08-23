Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins

23 August 2021, 16:13 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 16:33

By Sam Prance

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray are now parents to two children.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer Andre Gray have just announced that Leigh-Anne has given birth to twins.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock first revealed that she was pregnant earlier this year (May 4). The singer posted the first photos of her with her baby bump. Leigh-Anne wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."In pictures, Leigh-Anne caressing her bump with her fiancé Andre.

Now, Leigh-Anne has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and Andre are now officially parents to two beautiful babies.

READ MORE: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards gives birth to first child

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins. Picture: @leighannepinnock via Instagram, Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a new Instagram post, Leigh-Anne wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21", confirming that she gave birth one week ago today. Leigh-Anne also posted two adorable photos of her children's feet in both her and Andre's hands.

The news comes just one day after Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards announced that she has also given birth. Perrie revealed that she was pregnant shortly after Leigh-Anne and she gave birth to her first baby on August 19.

Friends and family were quick to congratulate Leigh-Anne on social media. Perrie commented: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!" Little Mix's Jade Thirwall also wrote: "Superwoman! Proud of you and love you."

Leigh-Anne got engaged to Andre last May and the two stars have been together since 2016. Little Mix recently celebrated their 10th anniversary on August 19, 2021.

Congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre!

