Lizzo defends launching her own body positive shapewear brand

By Sam Prance

Yitty is a brand new Lizzo x Fabletics shapewear brand made for sixes 6X to XS.

Lizzo has revealed that her new plus-size inclusive shapewear brand Yitty is completely different to other shapewear brands.

Yesterday (Mar 30), Lizzo broke the internet after announcing that she is launching a new shapewear brand called Yitty. Yitty is a collaboration between Lizzo and Fabletics and it will be available in stores worldwide in April. The new brand will offer people shapewear in sizes ranging from 6X to XS and Lizzo promises that it will "reinvent" shapewear as we know it.

Now, Lizzo has defended Yitty and explained that, unlike other shapewear, it's about embracing your body on your terms.

Lizzo defends launching a plus-size inclusive shapewear brand. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns, Fabletics

In an Instagram post explaining the ethos behind Yitty, Lizzo said: "This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body."

Lizzo then added: "I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard."

In the past, shapewear has often been associated with helping people alter the appearance of their bodies to fit in with societal norms but Lizzo wants to challenge that with Yitty.

Discussing Yitty with Forbes, Lizzo said: "I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body. As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty. I’ve been wearing shapewear–tight-pinching corsets and underwear bottoms–for a very long time; since I was in fifth or sixth grade."

Lizzo continued: "It was really painful and I really felt that it shouldn’t be this way; we shouldn't be ashamed of our bodies and we shouldn’t have to wear these contraptions to feel beautiful. What is really different about Yitty is that we are designing collections in bold colors and prints that are meant to be exposed."

In reaction to the launch a fan tweeted: "as a plus size woman growing up I have always looked up to @lizzo! Seeing that she is creating a shapewear line not to change your body but to accept your body is one of the coolest things! I’m so excited for @YITTY". Lizzo then replies: "You get me. Thank u".

Yitty launches on Tuesday 12th April, and you can can sign up to the mailing list for exclusive updates here.

