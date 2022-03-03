Lizzo says that her and Kim Kardashian are "modern-day body icons"

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

Lizzo has declared that she and Kim Kardashian are modern-day body icons.

Ever since Lizzo was launched onto the world's radar her body has been a topic of discussion. Never before had people seen a plus-size Black woman in mainstream media owning her sexuality and wearing whatever she wants. Although it's been lovely to see the 'Rumors' singer flourish, she has been hit with hurtful comments from trolls for being plus-size.

When Lizzo attended Cardi B's themed birthday party in a pretty tame see-through dress, people tried to shame her for it. Similarly, Lizzo broke the internet back in 2019 after wearing an "inappropriate" dress to a basketball game.

But now in a new interview with PEOPLE, Lizzo – who is the cover star of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue – has explained why she likes being fat and how it's made her a "body icon". "I think I have a really hot body. I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she explained.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

Lizzo then said that bigger women are often burdened with the stereotype of being the "funny fat friend" or the "big girl who's insecure because she's big". However, she's breaking the mould.

She added: "I wasn't supposed to survive. I wasn't supposed to make it this far. I wasn't supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn't supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn't supposed to be on the cover of PEOPLE, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile? How can I make this not just a flash in the pan?'

"Okay, we all know I'm fat. I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?

She continued: "I don't think I'm the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we've been put in."