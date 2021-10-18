Lizzo claps back at trolls who criticised her see-through dress

By Jazmin Duribe

"Let people wear what they want to wear. I don't get mad at nobody for wearing what they want to wear."

Lizzo has responded to the trolls who criticised her for wearing a sheer dress to Cardi B's birthday party.

Last week, Lizzo was one of the many stars who attended Cardi B's dancehall-themed 29th birthday bash. The 'Rumors' singer wore a completely see-through, sequin-encrusted gown with strategically placed nipple pasties and a thong underneath.

Whilst a lot of people applauded Lizzo for the bold look, she also received criticism for showing too much skin for her size. Lizzo's fans were then forced to step in and defend her from the body shaming trolls online.

Now Lizzo has hit back at the trolls in the best way. Lizzo hopped on Instagram Live, kicking the video off by twerking for her haters and telling them "kiss her ass". She then said: "I don't give a fuck if you're mean to me, I'm rich bitch and I'm beautiful and I have a beautiful family. Like, I'm good. I got friends who love me, I've got an inner circle tighter than my motherfucking pussy bitch. You think I'm worried about y'all? I'm not worried about y'all. I do this because you continually disrespect human beings like it's a sport, like it's something to do. Y'all disrespect people like it's changing your outfit. You disrespect people like it's ordering a meal at motherfucking McDonalds, bitch."

She added: "And for the record, it's none of your business, but I work fucking hard every single day. I wake up and Chante be in my motherfucking house and we dance and we do cardio together. I go to the gym and I do strength training and I'm a vegan and I fucking eat kale and I take my vitamins and I take my sea moss everyday and I stretch every fucking day. I try to meditate when I can, I wash my body, I respect my body as a temple and my mind is a temple. Bitch, I got stamina bitch. I got energy bitch.

"So why does my body got anything to do with what the fuck you doing? Why are you worried about me when I handle mine? I'm a bad bitch bro, the fuck is wrong with y'all? So that's what really bothers me because y'all continually disrespect people without knowing their story, without knowing what they're going through without knowing shit."

Lizzo continued: "We've normalised disrespect. This social media shit has let people get away with a lot of shit because you would never disrespect somebody to their face. How often does that happen? That's rare. But it seems like every single day somebody's disrespecting somebody on the internet. Let people live bro. Let people wear what they want to wear. I don't get mad at nobody for wearing what they want to wear. This bitch want to wear 'Make America Great Again' or 'Build The Fucking Wall'. You want to wear that all over your body for fucking attention but you want to get mad at me for wearing a see-through dress to Cardi B's event? I don't get mad about your old ass propaganda outfits."

So, there you have it. Lizzo – and anyone, for that matter – can wear whatever she wants and she should never have to apologise for it.

