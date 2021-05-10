Olivia Rodrigo says she can't leave High School Musical for two more years

Olivia Rodrigo wants to focus on music now as opposed to her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about balancing being an artist with her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Before 2021, Olivia Rodrigo was best known for her work as an actress. The 18-year-old star first rose to fame playing Paige in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and she currently stars as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. However, this year she's become a global popstar with international hits like 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu'.

Now, Olivia has revealed if acting or singing means more to her and how much longer she wants to remain in HSMTMTS.

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

Speaking with the Guardian, Olivia refused to comment on her relationship with Disney. When asked if she feels looked after by them, she said: "Oh, ho ho ho, these are hot topics" and then explained that she doesn't want to "get [her] foot in [her] mouth". Olivia also revealed that she is "committed to HSM for two more years" but wants to now "focus on music".

She said: "I think it’s really hard to split time between the two and there are very few artists who do that efficiently, because acting is based on being a good liar and presenting a version of yourself that’s believable, and being a songwriter is the complete opposite. It’s like, here are all of my deepest, darkest secrets and I want you to know me so personally."

In other words, it looks like Olivia's contract with HSMTMTS will end in 2023 after season 4, should the show continue on that long. It also seems likely that she will quit the show as soon as her contract is up so that she can dedicate her time solely to her career as a singer and a songwriter.

Olivia currently stars in HSMTMTS opposite her rumoured ex Joshua Bassett, who allegedly inspired her breakup songs 'Drivers License' and 'Deja Vu'. HSMTMTS season 2 debuts on Disney+ this Friday (May 14), the same day that Olivia releases her debut album Sour.