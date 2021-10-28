Olivia Rodrigo confirms she's working on her second album

By Jazmin Duribe

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed that she's already working on her second album.

The 'Drivers License' singer released her debut album Sour in May and it was an instant hit. The album shot to No. 1 on Billboard's 200 chart and Olivia's songs became the soundtrack to our breakups.

As of October, the album is still in the charts at No. 9, so you would think now would be the perfect time for Olivia to kick back and enjoy her success, right? Wrong. She's booked, busy and already working on her next big hits.

Is Olivia Rodrigo working on her second album?

Olivia Rodrigo confirms she's working on her second album. Picture: Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, @oliviarodrigo via Instagram

It's long been thought that Olivia would create a sister album called Sweet to follow Sour. Well, Olivia has now confirmed that she's actually working on that highly-anticipated follow-up album. Speaking about her latest musical pursuits and whether or not the next album would follow the flavours theme on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Olivia said: "Salty? Savoury? Umami? I don't know. It's my little secret. I'm still kind of working on the rest of it." Hm, so she's not exactly denying it…

So, where did the Sweet rumours come from? Well, it all started on TikTok when @codyjohnathan pointed out that Olivia has some unreleased love songs that didn't make it on to Sour. That's because Olivia has previously said that she would keep those love songs in the vault for another record, deciding that Sour would have a heartbreak theme.

Then there's the Olivia Rodrigo x Sour Patch Kids collab. Olivia teamed up with the much-loved confectionary brand for a limited edition box to celebrate Sour's release. The slogan for Sour Patch Kids is "Sour then Sweet" and you know what that means? Olivia has already given us Sour and now it's time for Sweet…

Case closed.

