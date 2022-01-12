Paramore confirm new album is on its way and tease "exciting" new direction

By Sam Prance

Paramore's sixth album will put "more emphasis back on the guitar".

Hayley Williams has opened up about the sound of Paramore's sixth album and let slip that there's a lot of guitar and drums.

Last year (Nov 26), Hayley Williams confirmed that Paramore would be returning with new music in 2022 after their hiatus. In a newsletter, Hayley thanked fans for supporting her solo albums before revealing that a new Paramore chapter was on the horizon. Hayley wrote: "Paramore can’t be ​‘on a break’ forever now can we? I love y’all. See you sometime next year?"

Now, Paramore are deep in the process of recording their sixth album and Hayley has just teased what it will sound like.

Paramore confirm new album is on its way and tease "exciting" new direction. Picture: Josh Brasted/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Hayley teased that the writing process has been magic ever since she got back in the studio with Zac Farro and Taylor York. She said: "We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us. We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing."

Hayley added: "I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters."

She then continued: "It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time."

Paramore confirm new album is on its way and tease "exciting" new direction. Picture: Bill McCay/Getty Images

As for what the sound will be, it appears that it will be more rock-centric. Hayley said: "Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different. We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes."

A release date is yet to be confirmed but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

