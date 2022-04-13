Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

By Jazmin Duribe

"This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Rihanna has responded to the criticism of her maternity fashion choices in a new interview with Vogue.

The 'Umbrella' singer is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she's been showing off her growing baby bump at every chance she gets.

Now we all know that pregnant or not, Rihanna notoriously never misses in the style stakes. From the moment she announced her pregnancy in a $10,000 pink Chanel puffer jacket to her silver wrap top and skirt combo, the Fenty Beauty boss has been giving us nothing but iconic outfits.

So when she headed to Paris Fashion Week in March, we all knew Rihanna wouldn't be wearing something demure. Rihanna, who is currently in her third trimester, rocked a completely sheer lace dress for the Dior show, only wearing a black Savage x Fenty g-string (because what else?!) underneath and patent knee high boots.

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Shockingly, people have criticised Rihanna's pregnancy style and believe she should be more covered up. Speaking of the Paris Fashion Week dress specifically, Rihanna said: "To me that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far and we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, Let’s do lady!"

She added: "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

The Dior cocktail dress was actually a lot more covered up before Rihanna and her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, got their hands on it and decided to remove the lining, making it totally transparent. Jahleel told the publication: "Rihanna is just so fearless, so for me, it’s always a question of 'How do we make this look make sense for who she is?'"

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall. Picture: GettyVictor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Rihanna is now hoping that her fresh take on pregnancy fashion will inspire other women to push the boundaries while pregnant too.

She continued: "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

