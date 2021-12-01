Selena Gomez claps back at troll accusing her of drinking excessively after kidney transplant

By Sam Prance

The interaction happened after Selena Gomez posted a joke about drinking alcohol on TikTok.

Selena Gomez has shut down claims that she drinks excessively after posting a viral joke about alcohol on her TikTok page.

In 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a life-saving kidney transplant following complications with her lupus. Opening up about it on Instagram, Selena wrote: "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you sis."

Yesterday (Nov 30), Selena posted a joke about drinking on TikTok and now she's hit back at trolls criticising her for it.

In the viral video, Selena reacts to Dr. Dawn Bantel explaining what heavy drinking is. Dawn states: "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men." Selena then acts in shock and confusion when Dawn adds, "and 8 or more drinks per week for women." She also captioned the video, "it's a joke," to make clear that she wasn't being serious.

However, that didn't stop some people from taking the video seriously and assuming that Selena does in fact drink heavily. One person commented: "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena."

In response to the accusation, Selena clapped back: "It's a joke ass".

Can you drink after a kidney transplant?

Selena Gomez responded to the rumors in her latest TikTok. pic.twitter.com/DTnyGTwncL — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 30, 2021

While people are discouraged from drinking excessively after having a kidney transplant, drinking in moderation is fine. The NHS in the UK says: "You are able to drink alcohol after the transplant but only in moderation within the national guidelines of 14 units per week for women and 21 units per week for men."

