Dylan O'Brien had a perfect response to the Jake Gyllenhaal speculation in All Too Well short film

By Katie Louise Smith

"My character's name was Brandon, so that's all I know about it."

Dylan O'Brien. Talented actor, respectful King and ultimate Swiftie.

Last week (Nov 12), Dylan stepped out at the New York City premiere of Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film, which he and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink star in. (Alongside Taylor herself, who also wrote and directed the piece.)

The All Too Well (The Short Film) follows the fictional relationship of 'Her' and 'Him', set to the storyline of Taylor's original 10-minute version of the Red album track.

For years now, there's been speculation that the 2012 song was inspired by Taylor's relationship with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. It's never officially been confirmed by Taylor or anyone else who the song is about, and it likely never will be.

So when Dylan was asked about the comparisons on the red carpet, he gave a pretty respectful – and perfect – answer to the whole thing, and fans are loving it.

Dylan O'Brien's response to All Too Well speculation is perfect. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, UMG via YouTube

Speaking to Extra TV on the red carpet of the All Too Well short film premiere, Dylan responded to a direct question about the rumoured subject of the song, and the comparisons between the ages of Taylor and Jake when they dated, and himself and Sadie in the short film.

"Oh no, I don't think so," he said in response. "My character's name was Brandon, so that's all I know about it."

Dylan then went on to say: "It's just an insightful and random take on a relationship that I don't think she's even experienced. That's what so funny, I was like 'How do you know this so well?'"

Wrapping up the interview, Dylan added: "I can't wait to see Brandon come to life."

Fans can't get enough of Dylan's response, and the YouTube comment section is full of people praising him for being respectful with the way he answered the question.

dylan o’brien ONE HUNDRED PERCENT made up that his character’s name was brandon in the all too well movie was just so he could avoid that question — ❤️‍🔥 (@WlLL0WS) November 14, 2021

not them asking dylan about jake and him being like 'my character is called brandon' — dylan posts (@obrientumblr) November 12, 2021

“my characters name was brandon, yeah, that’s all i know about it” i love dylan o’brien

pic.twitter.com/9fssJzEevk — ًkatie (@machineguncol) November 12, 2021

Widely recognised as one of her best songs, one of her most heartbreaking anthems and some of her most God tier songwriting, Taylor released the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' as a gift to fans as part of her From The Vault tracks on Red (Taylor's Version).

'All Too Well' has now taken on a life of its own and has become a relatable anthem for fans who have gone through experiences that reflect the emotional lyrics.

It doesn't really matter who the song was inspired by when Taylor originally wrote it. In 2021, 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version)' is about whoever you want it to be about.

READ MORE: All the easter eggs from Taylor Swift's Red vault songs you might've missed

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.