When is Taylor Swift releasing Enchanted (Taylor's Version)?

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know about the Enchanted (Taylor's Version) release date so far.

Taylor Swift fans are desperate for Taylor to drop 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)' now that the original is going viral on TikTok.

'All Too Well' may be regarded as one of Taylor Swift's best deep cuts (and it's now a number one hit thanks to Taylor's Red rerelease) but real Swifties know that 'Enchanted' sits right alongside it. Not only is it one of the standout tracks on Speak Now, but it also captures the beauty and magic of love at first sight in a way that only Taylor can. It's a masterpiece.

Thanks to people only just realising who 'Enchanted' is about, the song is currently dominating streaming charts around the world. With that in mind, fans want Taylor to release 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)' and it looks like it may drop soon.

When is Taylor Swift releasing Enchanted (Taylor's Version)? Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Big Machine

As you no doubt already know, Taylor is currently in the process of rerecording all the songs from her first six albums so that she can own her masters. You can find out more about that here. She's currently released rerecorded versions of Fearless and Red, and she's teased that new versions of Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation are all on their way.

In September, 'Wildest Dreams' from 1989 started going viral on TikTok. To encourage people to listen to her version of the song instead, Taylor then released 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' early on September 17th. With that in mind, it seems pretty likely that Taylor will release 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)' soon now that the original is going viral.

'Enchanted' went viral on TikTok after the bridge was used in a meme. People then began posting TikToks explaining that the song is allegedly about Adam Young from Owl City. The videos quickly began racking up millions of views and now 'Enchanted' is all over Spotify and Apple Music charts in the US, UK and beyond.

Unfortunately, as it stands, Taylor is yet to say anything concrete about when she'll release 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)'. However, given how quickly she released 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' after the original went viral, we wouldn't be surprised if she drops it any day now. 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' was released with no warning.

Fans have also spotted that Taylor listed signed Red (Taylor's Version) albums on her website for $20.10 in purple writing. Given that Speak Now had a purple cover and was released in 2010, it's possible that 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)' and maybe even Speak Now (Taylor's Version) are coming imminently.

So it's $20.10 and it's written in purple. SPEAK NOW (TAYLOR'S VERSION) IS NEXT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbgYBTjkVJ — Jesse (Taylor's Version) 🧣 (@jesse_ives) November 9, 2021

Petition for Taylor to release a 10 minute version of 'Enchanted' too.

