Taylor Swift addresses new Woodvale album theory

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift has explained what Woodvale on the Folklore album cover actually means.

Taylor Swift has responded to the viral fan theory that she is secretly working on a third album to join Folklore and Evermore.

Last week (Dec 11), Taylor Swift broke the internet after releasing her second surprise album of the year. Evermore is a sister record to Folklore and it is already topping charts all around the world. However, fans think that Taylor isn't done just yet.

Taylor Swift is known for her intricate easter eggs and eagle-eyed Swifties have noticed that the name "Woodvale" is hidden on the cover of the hide-and-seek version of the Folklore art. Fans believe that it is the name of a third Folklore album.

Now, Taylor has addressed the theory in a brand new interview and explained why "Woodvale" appears on the Folklore art.

What does Woodvale mean?

Taylor Swift explains what Woodvale on the Folklore album cover means. Picture: ABC, Taylor Swift

Yesterday (Dec 14), Taylor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Jimmy asked her if the theory is true. Taylor said: "Okay well this takes a bit of explanation. I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and easter eggs. It's fun for fans and it's fun for me because they like to pick up on things. Sometimes I take it too far and I make a mistake."

Taylor then revealed: "Basically, when I was making Folklore, the album that came out in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anyone the album title before it came out so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name."

She then confirmed: "Chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up and then decided I don't actually want to have a title on the album covers and then we forgot to take the codename off of one of them. That's what happened."

Jimmy then questioned whether or not Taylor was telling the truth and Taylor replied: "Jimmy, I'm so tired. I'm just so exhausted. I've tired myself out. I have nothing left."

Given that Taylor is also in the process of rerecording her first six albums right now, it seems likely that she's telling the truth. That being said, Taylor has fooled her fans before so it's always wise to keep an eye open in case she's still got anything up her sleeves. She denied Woodvale being an album but she never actually denied there being a third Folklore album after all.

What do you think? Is a third album coming?