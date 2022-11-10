Hallie: “Ashley Benson in Bring It On was lowkey my queer awakening” | My Life In 20

Hallie My Life In 20. Picture: SATELLITE414

By Woodrow Whyte

Listen to this article Loading audio...

To celebrate the release of new single 'Love!' and their forthcoming debut EP 'This Is Love', Australian queer pop newcomer Hallie takes a trip down memory lane to answer PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Bring It On: In It to Win It! Ashley Benson in that was lowkey my queer awakening.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

At the moment I’m really into period tracking, and how it affects your moods, your diet, your sex drive, your energy; basically your WHOLE existence, depending on where you are in your cycle. So yeah, the menstrual cycle and its 4 phases. Would be hard to stop at 19 mins to be honest.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Dated a woman! I realised once and for all, the rumours were true, I was queer after all. Also, kissed her on my 18th birthday, it was a pretty cool transition into adulthood.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I think I crushed on Zac Efron through all of high school. Actually, I am still crushing.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I remember I got tipsy with my mum and all my friends for the first time, it was wild.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Broccoli! Sounds super lame but broccoli and I are full on besties now. The redemption arc is terrific.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I was obsessed with Victorious, naturally, because if a school like that existed, I would have attended!

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

13 is not so unlucky for me because I grew up as a major Taylor Swift fan (if you know, you know). But, 5:11 is my time of birth, and if I see a 5:11 anywhere (which I do a weird amount) I always feel peace and it acts as a reminder that I’m on the right path.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Probably Dua Lipa so I could do a headstand to start my day, get styled in a really sick outfit and perform to a full stadium of people. Would be an epic 12 hours.



11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I think my friend Katie. I remember this one time we were going to this local pool in the school holidays and we went to pick her up and her auntie had cut her a really horrible fringe. She also had a really infectious laugh.

Hallie. Picture: SATELLITE414

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Vaping please!! Surely by then. And maybe watching TV when I feel avoidant, would love to be that person who reads a book to get out of their head someday.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Ah, I moved schools this year, and thought once I left my friends from my previous school I would never find friends again. I found new friends by singing Hot Cross Buns to a group of girls and them being like ‘omg you can sing!’ & I giggle looking back because, why Hot Cross Buns of all songs?

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Always wanted to be a performer. I’d perform for my family all the time, singing, dancing or acting. I was a triple threat back in the day!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Gosh, haven’t thought about these in a while! I think envy has been my biggest challenge. Understanding that just because something is good for someone else, doesn’t mean its the right fit for me was a big lesson and something I need to remind myself of often.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

MASSIVE QUESTION! Joni Mitchell, Snape from Harry Potter, Taylor Swift, Leisha Hailey, my Auntie Donna (who I unfortunately never got to meet), and my manager Summer because I would need a serious debrief at the end of the night.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My journal, the ability to sing, tofu, friends who GET me and lip balm.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Open, loud, motivated, a listener.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

This is a really hard question. Please take these answers with a grain of salt. 'Both Sides Now'- Joni Mitchell, 'You’re Still The One' - Shania Twain, and 'Please Don’t Stop the Music' - Rihanna.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Act in a TV show or a movie at some stage in my life. Live by the beach at some point.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

MEEE!!!

My Life In 20: