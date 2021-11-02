Adele fans are fuming after Hyde Park tickets are re-sold for up to £7000

By Katie Louise Smith

"Resale tickets for Adele, what a joke."

How much would you pay to see thee Adele live in concert? Less than £100? A little over £100 to ensure a good view? Thousands!?

Adele is set to perform two huge shows at London's Hyde Park, as part of the British Summertime Festival. The July 1st and 2nd concerts will the be first time Adele takes to the stage since 2017.

Of course, with only two dates announced so far, demand to see the superstar live in concert is at an all time high. Tickets to the Hyde Park gigs sold out within minutes when they were released to the general public on October 30th.

Now some fans are reporting that tickets are being re-sold by scalpers and other members of the public for absolutely extortionate prices on ticket re-sale websites.

Adele's Hyde Park gig tickets are being resold for over £7000. Picture: Dan MacMedan/WireImage, Adele.com

Fans had already been criticising BTS Hyde Park and Adele for the official ticket prices, with some saying that the prices were far too expensive. One General Admission ticket costs £90.45, while Primary Entry and Gold Circle tickets will set fans back £111.85 and £273.95, respectively.

Diamond packages cost upwards of £379.95, with the most expensive package (that includes a seat in the VIP area and early entry) costing fans £579.95.

Thanks to the huge demand, tickets are now being added on ticket re-sale sites like Viagogo.com, and some fans are reporting that certain packages are being listed for unreasonable prices way beyond the face value.

General Admission tickets are being re-listed on the site for £230 with the Gold Circle tickets ranging from £440 to almost £2000. For the Diamond View package, two tickets will set you back £6,389... each.

resale tickets for adele, what a joke pic.twitter.com/HCoNeNEqsF — amy 🧚🏼 (@AmyyFrost_) November 1, 2021

Adele tickets are being re-listed on Viagogo for over 4 times the price. Picture: Viagogo

Neither Adele nor her team have addressed the apparent reselling of the gig tickets just yet. But fans should be wary of buying from re-sellers anyway because those tickets could become invalid.

The official BTS Hyde Park website points out that "only tickets purchased through approved ticket agents are valid for admission."

The terms and conditions also state: "Your ticket/s will IMMEDIATELY BECOME INVALID if resold OR OFFERED FOR SALE. Tickets sold via third parties and other unauthorized outlets, including online auction sites, are not valid for admission. The resale of a ticket renders it invalid and may lead to refusal of entry."

Back in 2017, Adele worked with Twickets to ensure fans were able to re-sell and buy tickets to other fans at face value. It's not clear if a similar thing will happen for fans who are unable to attend the 2022 shows.

