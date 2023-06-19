Bebe Rexha hospitalised after fan throws phone at her head during concert

Bebe Rexha injured after fan throws phone at her on stage

By Sam Prance

The fan was reportedly removed from the concert by security shortly after the incident happened.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bebe Rexha has shown that she had to get stitches after a fan threw a phone at her face while she was performing on stage.

Last night (Jun 18), Bebe Rexha sang to a sold out crowd at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. The concert was part of Bebe's Best F*n Night of My Life Tour and Bebe performed all her smash hits including 'Meant to Be' and 'I'm Good (Blue)'.

Attendees praised Bebe's performance. However, the concert was brought to an abrupt halt at the end of the show when a fan injured Bebe. Videos of the incident have now surfaced online and the assailant was reportedly removed by security.

Bebe Rexha hospitalised after fan throws phone at her head during concert. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, @captiv_8_ via Twitter

Shortly after the show took place, one of Bebe's fans, Alex Chavez, took to Twitter to share a video of what happened. In the video, you can see a phone forcefully hitting Bebe in the face. Bebe then falls to the ground before her crew rush to help her. They wrote: "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha. hopefully she is ok after that."

Another fan, Ross Bernaud, shared a video of Bebe leaving the stage and said: "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that???'"

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

TMZ have since reported that Bebe was taken to hospital and had to get "three stitches to close her wound". They added: "NYPD officers responded to the scene and arrested the alleged culprit, Nicolas Malvagna, for assault. Police noted the charge was upgraded to a felony because Malvagna used the phone as a weapon."

It's currently unclear whether or not the fan intentionally injured Bebe.

Bebe has since taken to TikTok to show fans her bruised eye and stitches with the caption: "I'm okay you guys".

A reminder to be considerate at concerts and refrain from throwing anything at an artist on stage.

Read more Bebe Rexha news here: