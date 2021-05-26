Bella Poarch accused of "stealing" her song Build a Bitch from Mozart

By Jazmin Duribe

Does Bella Poarch's 'Build a Bitch' sample Mozart? Let's discuss.

Artists always borrow little snippets from each other. But surprisingly, Bella Poarch is being accused of "stealing" her 'Build a Bitch' song from Mozart.

In May, the TikTok star released her debut single 'Build a Bitch'. The music video featured cameos from YouTuber Bretman Rock, TikToker Larray and former adult star Mia Khalifa (James Charles was actually cut from the video following the allegations against him) and the song is currently sitting proudly at 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 'Build a Bitch', Bella calls out men who expect women to be perfect Barbie dolls designed to their specification. In the chorus, Bella sings: "This ain't Build-A-Bitch / You don't get to pick and choose / Different ass and bigger boobs / If my eyes are brown or blue / This ain't Build-A-Bitch / I'm filled with flaws and attitude / So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you."

READ MORE: The meaning behind Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch lyrics and all the cameos in the video

Bella Poarch accused of "stealing" her song Build a Bitch from Mozart. Picture: Warner Records, Imagno/Getty Images

However, some have accused Bella of "stealing" musical elements from artists like Bebe Rexha and Melanie Martinez. Well, the latest artist that Bella reportedly borrowed some inspiration from is none other than famed composer Mozart.

Does Bella Poarch's 'Build a Bitch' sample Mozart?

Mozart, who lived in the 18th century, is often regarded as one of the greatest classical composers of all time. A viral TikTok claimed that Bella sampled Mozart for her 'Build a Bitch'.

The TikTok plays a snippet of Bella's video before switching to Mozart's "version". It was captioned: "She stole this from Mozart. This is what he did in 1758." Now there's actually quite a few TikTok videos alleging Bella Poarch's 'Build a Bitch' copied Mozart's song (apparently called 'Build a Wench').

Sorry, we're here to tell you that it's not true. People are simply trolling by playing instrumental versions of 'Build a Bitch'. Some are now turning it into a meme.

Screaming.