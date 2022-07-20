Conan Gray fans defend him following criticism over viral National Anthem performance

20 July 2022, 11:53

By Sam Prance

Conan Gray received criticism from baseball fans after performing 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the Home Run Derby.

Conan Gray fans are rushing to his defence following criticism of his Home Run Derby performance of the national anthem.

There's no denying that Conan Gray is a great singer. Ever since he first started sharing music on YouTube, fans immediately fell in love with his voice and his songwriting abilities. Over the past few years, Conan has released two critically acclaimed albums, Kid Krow and Superache, and taken over the charts with hits like 'Heather', 'Maniac' and 'People Watching'.

However, even superstars have their off days and a video of Conan Gray singing 'The Star Spangled Banner' has just gone viral for the wrong reasons. Now, Conan fans are defending him online and reminding people just how great a singer he is.

Conan Gray fans defend him after he faces backlash over viral national anthem performance
Conan Gray fans defend him after he faces backlash over viral national anthem performance. Picture: @conangray via Instagram, Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

On Monday (Jul 18), Conan was invited to perform the US national anthem at the Home Run Derby. However, baseball fans weren't impressed with his rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner'. The video quickly went viral online with people saying that Conan "can't sing".

You can watch the full performance below.

In response to the negative comments, fans were quick to show their support for Conan. A fan tweeted: "nah cause y’all had my expectations so low for him when conan gray literally did fine ?? like it’s not amazing but it ain’t no where near fergie".

Someone else wrote: "everyone hating on conan gray for his national anthem, go stream superache and tell me hes bad after that. I'll wait".

People also began sharing videos which prove that Conan can sing.

As it stands, Conan is yet to respond to the criticism. We'll update you if he does.

