Kanye West responds to backlash surrounding music video decapitating Pete Davidson

By Jazmin Duribe

"Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Kanye West has addressed the backlash surrounding his 'Eazy' music video, which showed Pete Davidson being decapitated and buried alive.

For context, Pete is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and Kanye has been desperately trying to win her back. However, he's also been insulting Pete at every chance he can get.

Last week, Kanye released the 'Eazy' music video featuring rapper The Game. Pete is mentioned in the song lyrics, with Ye rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Kanye West responds to backlash surrounding music video decapitating Pete Davidson. Picture: MEGA/GC Images, Said ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images, @kanyewest via Instagram

In the video, an animated figure modelled in Kanye's image can be seen dragging a bound body along the ground. A bag is then removed from the body's head and a person who looks like Pete is revealed. Kanye then sprinkles rose seeds over the figure’s face and later roses grow from Pete's head.

The video ends with a message, which reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER. EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK HE'S FINE."

The video has received a load of criticism from people who believe it's "abusive". So now, Kanye has addressed the backlash and said it's just "art".

On Sunday (Mar 6), Kanye shared a still from his video on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech.

"Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

As a survivor of domestic violence I can no longer just sit back be quiet. Kanye West is using his fame and music platform to harass and threaten Kim K and Pete D. It isn't art! It is disturbing, scary and wrong. He needs to be arrested. — Elisabetta Dracul (@ElisabettaDrac) March 3, 2022

Neither Pete or Kim have responded to Kanye's 'Eazy' video, but we will update you if they do.