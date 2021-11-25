Machine Gun Kelly slams Grammys after not receiving a single nomination

By Jazmin Duribe

"Wtf is wrong with the Grammys."

Machine Gun Kelly didn't receive a single Grammy nomination this year and he's definitely not happy about it.

On Tuesday (Nov 23), the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced and artists like Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish received multiple nominations in several categories. The live ceremony will be held next year on January 31.

However, Machine Gun Kelly was noticeably absent from the list despite his platinum-selling album, titled Tickets to My Downfall, reaching No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, US Top Rock Albums and US Top Alternative Albums charts.

Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC, Alamy

In response to being snubbed, MGK tweeted: "Wtf is wrong with the grammys." A few hours later, he then tweeted some lyrics from his title track: "I sold some tickets to come see my downfall, it sold out in minutes, I saw friends in the front row."

Following his tweets, MGK's fans soon rallied to support him. One user tweeted: "You absolutely smashed it with ttmd not only cause I personally love it but because it’s objectively so good, it’s incredibly well designed, ordered, executed and the major repercussion it had in the music industry and pop culture should have been more than enough to nominate it."

And another added: "Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man."

However, MGK wasn't the only artist to be snubbed at the awards. Miley Cyrus also reacted to her album, Plastic Hearts, failing to receive a nomination. The singer shared an article with a list of 30 artists who haven't won Grammys, and tweeted: "In good company."

