Sabrina Carpenter releases slut merch and it’s iconic

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's new Emails I Can't Send merch is inspired by her 'Because I Liked a Boy' lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has just released "slut" merch inspired by 'Because I Liked a Boy' and it's pretty legendary if you ask me.

Last Friday (Jul 15), Sabrina Carpenter released her fifth album Emails I Can't Send. The critically-acclaimed project contains 13 candid, new songs in which Sabrina opens up about her life over the past four years. It also sees Sabrina reclaim her narrative after being slut-shamed in the wake of her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

Fans can't get enough of Sabrina's new single 'Because I Liked a Boy', in particular. The song appears to address the ways in which Sabrina was villainised in 2021. The 23-year-old artist sings: "Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut / I got death threats fillin' up semi-trucks" and "Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice / All because I liked a boy."

Now, Sabrina has released brand new Emails I Can't Send merch that features her iconic 'Because I Liked a Boy' lyrics.

READ MORE: Julia Michaels deletes Twitter after Sabrina Carpenter songwriting drama

Sabrina Carpenter releases slut merch and it’s iconic. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Island Records

Shortly after Emails I Can't Send came out, Sabrina added an array of brand new merch items to her store. The line includes everything from hoodies and necklaces to short shorts and t-shirts. However, it's the 'Homewrecker - Baby Tee' that really stands out. The $35 item is a red crop top and it says "I'm a homewrecker" on the front and "I'm a slut" on the back.

Discussing the inspiration behind 'Because I Liked a Boy' with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said: "One of my favourite movies is Easy A, and I was sort of picturing Emma Stone’s character because she was labelled to be something. It’s a weirdly empowering film in a sense. She uses humor to deflect her pain and what she’s going through."

In Easy A, Emma's character Olive gets a false reputation for being a "dirty skank" and, in retaliation, she starts wearing much more proactive outfits and stitches red A's to all of her clothes. With her Homewrecker baby tees, Sabrina is essentially creating her own Easy A merch and we are obsessed with it.

Are you wearing the Sa...? The Sabrina Carpenter slut merch. Yeah, I am.