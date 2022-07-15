Sabrina Carpenter reclaims her narrative in her Because I Liked a Boy lyrics

By Sam Prance

Here's what Sabrina Carpenter has said about the meaning behind her Because I Liked a Boy lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album is finally here and she is reclaiming her narrative with her 'Because I Liked a Boy' lyrics.

If you went anywhere near the internet last year, chances are you heard something about the alleged Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter love triangle. In 2020, Joshua reportedly ended a relationship with Olivia and then began dating Sabrina right afterwards. In 2021, Olivia appeared to write multiple number 1 songs about her experience.

While Olivia was keen to reiterate that none of her songs have ever been about tearing other women down, the internet at large began to unfairly paint Sabrina as a "villain" and SNL even did a skit on it. Now, Sabrina is opening up about her experience in it all (and a whole lot more) with her highly anticipated fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send.

And, in 'Because I Liked a Boy', in particular, Sabrina reveals exactly how the whole love triangle drama affected her.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Because I Liked a Boy' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter Because I Liked a Boy lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne, Island Records

The song opens with Sabrina seemingly opening up about her initial love story with Joshua. She sings: "You showed up with a boombox / And stars in your eyes / Who knew cuddling on trampolines / Could be so reckless? / We bonded over Black Eyed Peas / And complicated exes / Fell so deeply into it / It was all so innocent."

Sabrina then addresses her image in the chorus. She sings: "Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut / I got death threats fillin' up semi-trucks" and "I'm a hot topic on your tongue / I'm a rebound gettin' 'round stealin' from the young / Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice / All because I liked a boy."

In the bridge, Sabrina adds: "Dating boys with exes / No, I wouldn't recommend it." Then, in the final chorus, she explains: "And all of this for what? / When everything went down, we'd already broken up / Please, tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice / All because I liked a boy."

Opening up about the meaning behind the song with Rolling Stone, Sabrina said: "It was very therapeutic to write that song from hindsight and being like, “Wow, one thing leads to another and things can really get out of hand.” Just being able to own it at the end of the day, and not let it determine who you are."

She continued: "So many people probably have dealt with the situation of being labelled something that they’re not. It’s frustrating because you want to do something about it. But then if you do something, people are mad; if you don’t do something, people are mad."

Sabrina ended by saying: "One of my favourite movies is Easy A, and I was sort of picturing Emma Stone’s character because she was labelled to be something. It’s a weirdly empowering film in a sense. She uses humor to deflect her pain and what she’s going through and I do that too."

An Easy A-inspired anthem that sets the record straight? We have no choice but to stan.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Because I Liked a Boy' lyrics

VERSE 1

I said I wanted thin mints

And you said you knew a guy

You showed up with a boombox

And stars in your eyes

Who knew cuddling on trampolines

Could be so reckless?

We bonded over Black Eyed Peas

And complicated exes

Fell so deeply into it

It was all so innocent

CHORUS

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

I got death threats fillin' up semi-trucks

Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked—

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

I'm a rebound gettin' 'round stealin' from the young

Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked a boy

POST-CHORUS

Ooh, oh

VERSE 2

I'm not catastrophizing

Everything's derailing

Was only tryna hold you close

While your heart was failing

It's not internet illusion

Just two kids going through it

You said I'm too late to be your first love

But I'll always be your favorite

CHORUS

Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

I got death threats fillin' up semi-trucks

Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked—

I'm a hot topic on your tongue

I'm a rebound gettin' 'round stealin' from the young

Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked a boy

POST-CHORUS

Ah, ah, ah

All because I liked a boy

BRIDGE

Fell so deeply into it

It was all so innocent

Dating boys with exes

No, I wouldn't recommend it

CHORUS

I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut

I got death threats fillin' up semi-trucks

Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked a boy

And all of this for what?

When everything went down, we'd already broken up

Please, tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice

All because I liked a boy

OUTRO

Ah, ah (A boy)

Ah, ah (A boy)

Ah, ah

All because I liked a boy