Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License skit

22 February 2021, 13:09

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have also reacted to the Drivers License sketch on SNL and 'Sabrina Deserves Respect' has begun trending online.

Saturday Night Live is coming under fire over a 'Drivers License' skit in which Sabrina Carpenter is compared to a "bastard".

Last month (Jan 8), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo released 'Drivers License'. The hit song is a moving ballad about heartbreak and people believe that Olivia wrote it about her co-star and alleged ex, Joshua Bassett. The lyrics appear to reference Joshua leaving Olivia for Sabrina Carpenter and they've inspired countless theories online.

Now, SNL have waded into the alleged drama with a new 'Drivers License' sketch but it's facing backlash from Sabrina fans.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter says Skin is not an Olivia Rodrigo diss track

Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License sketch
Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License sketch. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, NBC

On Saturday (Feb 20), Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL and one of his skits included a video in which a bunch of guys at a pool bar become overwhelmed by how emotional 'Drivers License' is. In the sketch, Regé's character explains who the song is about. He says: "Olivia wrote it about Joshua Bassett who's allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter".

One of the other characters then says: "It's got me thinking about my breakup, like maybe I'm Olivia, and my bitch ex Gina's Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter, like that's that bastard Enzo from the garage."

Sabrina fans are calling out SNL for indirectly calling her a "bastard". Since the episode aired, "SABRINA DESERVES RESPECT" began trending on Twitter.

As it stands, Sabrina hasn't addressed the sketch. However, Olivia has reacted to the skit by tweeting: "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING".

Joshua has also reacted to it by posting a TikTok video in which he films himself watching the sketch with Kacey Musgraves' 'Happy & Sad' playing in the background.

SNL haven't responded to the backlash from Sabrina fans yet but we shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Did the skit go too far?

