Sabrina Carpenter says Skin is not an Olivia Rodrigo diss track

By Sam Prance

"I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it."

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Skin' lyrics and whether they're directed at Olivia Rodrigo.

Last week (Jan 22), Sabrina Carpenter released a brand new single called 'Skin' and fans were quick to speculate that it was a response to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'. Many people think that Olivia wrote 'Drivers License' about Joshua Bassett breaking up with her and dating Sabrina. 'Skin' appears to contain multiple references to both 'Drivers License' and Olivia.

In the song, Sabrina sings: "Maybe you didn't mean it, maybe blonde was the only rhyme", seemingly in response to Olivia's "And you're probably with that blonde girl" lyric which fans think is about Sabrina. Sabrina also appears to directly reference 'Drivers License' with "Don't drive yourself insane" in the bridge. However, she never mentions Olivia by name in the song.

Now, Sabrina has officially addressed the rumours and revealed why she wrote the song and what it really means to her.

Sabrina Carpenter says Skin is not an Olivia Rodrigo diss track. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram last night (Jan 24), Sabrina wrote: "thank you to everyone who has listened to skin. especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across." She then praised Olivia and confirmed that 'Skin' is not an Olivia diss track. She wrote: "i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it."

Sabrina explained: "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me."

She continued: "the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. i know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

Sabrina ended the post by asking her fans not to hate on anyone. She wrote: "i don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way. lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow."