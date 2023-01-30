Sam Smith fans call out people body shaming their I'm Not Here to Make Friends video

By Sam Prance

"You are entitled to like or not like Sam Smith's music but what y’all won’t do is fat shame Sam and stop calling them “he” like it makes you look bad not them!"

Fans are defending Sam Smith after conservatives and trolls body-shamed their 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends' music video.

Last week (Jan 27), Sam Smith released their new single 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends' alongside their new album Gloria. In the song, which is a collaboration with Calvin Harris and Jessie Reyez, Sam sings about searching for a lover and the video sees Sam wear a variety of high fashion looks and lingerie as they perform some of their steamiest choreography to date.

The video has received acclaim but it's also faced backlash with people body-shaming Sam. Now, fans are clapping back.

Following several viral tweets body-shaming Sam and one in which someone says that they're "disgusted" by Sam's lingerie look in the video, fans rushed to their defence.

One person tweeted: "You are entitled to like or not like Sam Smith music but what y’all won’t do is fat shame Sam and stop calling them “he” like it makes you look bad not them!" Another added: "The amount of homophobia and fat-shaming Sam has been subjected to lately (that too from their OWN community) is so disappointing".

Someone else tweeted: "the sam smith hate is so gross. misgendering them, talking about their body. y’all grow tf up. don’t be petty because you your self confidence is nil and you can’t stand to see a fat fem person shine. love to see them thrive and the rest of y’all can CHOKE."

Tbh, you don’t have to like Sam Smith, you don’t need to like their music, or their art. Each to their own, but this unnecessary hate brigade that’s happening on here and in the media is uncalled for! — Nick Charles (@itsnickcharles) January 29, 2023

If Sam Smith conformed to the stereotypical body standards the gay community expected you'd all be yassing so furiously your hands would fall off. Give them a break. pic.twitter.com/2iXoEzvp87 — Chris (@chrisconfessed) January 29, 2023

y'all need to stfu about sam smith cos you know if a skinny straight man wore this you would be be saying he's subverting gender norms and pioneering for the queer community https://t.co/mmYdj9x6Kk — bas !! (@moonysIibrary) January 29, 2023

Sam recently opened up about the hate they've experienced since coming out as non-binary. Speaking to Zane Lowe, they said: "What people don't realize with trans nonbinary people in the UK is it's happening in the street."

They continued: "That was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It's crazy."

Leave Sam Smith alone!