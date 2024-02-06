SZA addresses claims she was "snubbed" after Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year at the Grammys

6 February 2024, 17:45

Lizzo and SZA chill out on TikTok

By Sam Prance

The Grammys is coming under fire for failing to award Black women in the Album of the Year category.

SZA has revealed how she feels about the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift winning Album of the Year at the Grammys.

On Sunday (Feb 4), Taylor Swift made Grammy Awards history by becoming the first person to ever win Album of the Year four times. Taylor took home the award for Midnights and beat out Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Boygenius and Janelle Monáe. She also was up against SZA's SOS which was one of the favourites to earn the award.

People have since called out the Grammys for failing to honour Black women's art in the Album of the Year category. The last time a Black woman won the award was 25 years ago when Lauryn Hill won with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999. Artist like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey have all been nominated since but never won the award.

This year, many fans argued that SZA deserved the award. Now, SZA has responded to the discourse in a new interview.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift divides internet after "ignoring" Celine Dion in viral Grammys video

SZA reacts to people saying she should have won Album of the Year over Taylor Swift at the Grammys
SZA reacts to people saying she should have won Album of the Year over Taylor Swift at the Grammys. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, SZA was asked if she had any thoughts about people saying that she should have got Album of the Year and she said: "I don’t actually. I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing, and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary."

She added: "I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody."

SZA also revealed that she spoke to Taylor during the show. She said: "We talked a bunch actually. She’s funny as hell."

As for viewers, some are still upset. Reacting on the night, one person tweeted: "I can admit, Taylor works hard and is a great songwriter but SZA was snubbed. That album was unmatched."

Another fan wrote: "The Grammys voting body has a serious problem with acknowledging pop’s most innovative Black women as album artists."

While SZA didn't take home Album of the Year at the ceremony, she did win Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, and her friend and peer Lizzo presented her with the award. She also won Best R&B Song for 'Snooze' and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Ghost in the Machine' with Phoebe Bridgers.

Reflecting on the whole night, SZA said: "Had I not won a lick, won a single thing, I would’ve been so grateful to just have survived the night. So to have one of my closest friends (Lizzo) present me an award and then also get to take home a couple more is wild."

She ended by saying: "It’s like a fever dream, basically."

What do you think? Who was your Album of the Year?

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét Breaks Down Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

