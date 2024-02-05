Taylor Swift divides internet after "ignoring" Celine Dion in viral Grammys video

5 February 2024, 12:36 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 12:54

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

By Sam Prance

Céline Dion announced that Taylor Swift had won the Grammy for Album of the Year at the 2024 Awards Ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans are defending Taylor Swift after she was accused of being disrespectful to Céline Dion at the Grammys in a viral video.

Yesterday (Feb 4), was a huge night for both Taylor Swift and Céline Dion. Taylor made Grammy's history after becoming the first artist to ever win Album of the Year four times at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Céline made a surprise appearance at the show. It was one of Céline's first public appearances since being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in 2022.

Céline presented Taylor with her Album of the Year award. However, the moment sparked some backlash online after Taylor appeared to ignore Céline on stage and a video of the interaction has since gone viral with many people criticising Taylor.

READ MORE: Here’s why Travis Kelce is not at the Grammys with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift divides internet after "ignoring" Céline Dion in viral Grammys video
Taylor Swift divides internet after "ignoring" Céline Dion in viral Grammys video. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, CBS

After Céline announced that Taylor had won the award, Taylor rushed to the stage in visible shock and began hugging all her collaborators. Before making her speech, Taylor took her Grammy from Céline. However, she didn't appear to acknowledge Céline and now people are calling her out for it.

One person tweeted: "not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane".

Another wrote: "Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION."

However, fans are now coming to Taylor's defence and pointing out that she was probably just caught up in the moment and meant no ill will. Moments before accepting the award, Taylor was filmed standing up for Céline and clapping for her.

Taylor and Céline also posed for photos together shortly after Taylor won the award.

Céline Dion and Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Céline Dion and Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One fan tweeted: "Did Taylor Swift disrespect or snub Celine Dion? No. Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%. Stop overanalyzing her every move looking for proof that she should be hated because you already don’t like her."

Another said: "I think it's kinda crazy that despite going out of her way to clap and stand up for everyone, including Celine and everyone she lost to, Taylor has to be scolded for not doing the exact right thing in an overwhelming moment."

With the post-show photos proving that Taylor and Céline are on good terms, it's pretty clear that there's no bad blood here. Nothing to see. Move along!

