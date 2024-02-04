Here’s why Travis Kelce is not at the Grammys with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Travis Kelce going to the Grammys tonight? Here's why he won't be attending with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is nominated for six awards at tonight’s Grammys (Feb 4), including Album of the Year for Midnights. If she wins that award, she will make history as the first artist to win AOTY a whopping four times.

But if Taylor wins any of her categories at the 2024 ceremony, she sadly won’t be able to celebrate with boyfriend Travis Kelce on the night as he will not be attendance.

Last week, fans all over the world watched on as Taylor joined Travis on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and advanced to the Super Bowl. Since September, she’s been to 12 games to cheer Travis on. Travis also flew to Argentina to watch Taylor perform on her Eras Tour.

While Swifties have been hoping that the couple will make their red carpet debut at the Grammys, Travis has already confirmed that he won’t be there on the night, shutting down any speculation about the reason why in the process.

Is Travis Kelce going to the Grammys tonight?

Is Travis Kelce going to the Grammys tonight? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Patrick Smith/Getty Images

So, why is Travis Kelce not going to the Grammys with Taylor Swift? He’s unable to travel because he’s training with his team for the Super Bowl next Sunday (Feb 11).

Talking on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis spoke about how much he enjoys Taylor’s support at his games: "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man."

He went on to explain why he won’t be able to join her at the Grammys: "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week."

Travis Kelce will not be at the Grammys with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

On top the of the Grammys, Taylor has a very busy few weeks ahead of her.

Due to her Eras Tour picking back up in Japan on February 7th, Taylor is unable to perform during the ceremony because she has to leave the U.S. as soon as possible to get to Tokyo.

She’ll perform four shows in the city, before she’s reportedly expected to fly back to Las Vegas in order to watch Travis and the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl. After that, she’ll have a few days break before having to fly off to Melbourne to start the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

Don’t worry Swifties – it won’t be long until the couple make their red carpet debut!

