Among Us is now available on Nintendo Switch

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Among Us free on Switch? Does it have voice chat? Can you play cross platform? Here's everything you need to know about Among Us on Nintendo Switch.

Friends, crewmates, imposters... It's time to dust off your Nintendo Switches again, because it's just been announced that Among Us is now available to buy and play on the console.

After being quietly released in 2018, Among Us achieved worldwide domination in 2020. It spawned thousands and thousands of memes, inspired YouTubers to craft their own IRL roleplay versions of the game and generally kept us all busy during quarantine.

If you were one of those people who panic bought a Switch earlier this year and you're dying to get on the Among Us spaceship, then here's all the details you need to know about how to play on Nintendo Switch.

Among Us is now available on Nintendo Switch. Picture: IGBD, James Sheppard/Future via Getty Images

Is Among Us free on Nintendo Switch?

Unlike the mobile version, Among Us on Switch will not be free. You can still download it for free on your phone, but you'll have to sit through the in-game ads. There are no ads on the Switch version.

You can download the game from the Nintendo eShop. For UK players, Among Us costs £3.89. For US players, it costs $5.

Does Among Us on Switch support crossplay?

Yep! Among Us on Switch is the same as the PC version. It also supports crossplay between both platforms, which means you can challenge your friends who are playing on PC or mobile.

The only thing you'll need to be able to play Among Us on Switch is a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to connect to the internet.

Can you voice chat on Among Us on Switch?

Switch users will also not be able to chat to PC players, unless they're using a third party app like Discord. Switch players will only be able to voice chat with other Switch players using the Nintendo Switch Online app.

Happy Imposter-ing!