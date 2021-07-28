American Horror Story Double Feature will have two themes: Aliens and sirens

By Katie Louise Smith

American Horror Story season 10 is giving fans everything they want... two seasons in one, with two different themes involving sirens and the long-awaited aliens.

At long last, the two themes for American Horror Story: Double Feature have been confirmed – and one of them is something long-term fans have been waiting to see return since AHS: Asylum.

Yesterday (July 27), Ryan Murphy shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming 10th season of the series, confirming that the two parts of AHS: Double Feature will feature sirens... and aliens!

AHS: Double Feature will be one big season, split into two parts. The teaser trailer hints that the two themes will "collide" but it's not yet clear how they'll be linked together. Both seasons will also have different casts.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson says she doesn't like AHS: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature aliens and sirens. Picture: FX

AHS: Double Feature Part 1 will be called 'Red Tide'.

'Red Tide' will focus on the deadly sirens, and is expected to be the season that takes place "by the sea". Fans had already speculated that AHS season 10 would have a theme focusing on the dangerous sea creatures thanks to Ryan Murphy's Instagram clues.

The cast for 'Red Tide' has already been announced, with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Macaulay Culkin, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Ryan Kiera Armstrong starring.

Kathy Bates, who will no longer take part in this season, was replaced by another fan favourite AHS actress, Frances Conroy.

The first episode of AHS: Double Feature Part 1 - Red Tide will be called 'Cape Fear'.

AHS: Double Feature Part 2 will be called 'Death Valley'.

'Death Valley' will focus on aliens and extraterrestrial life. Per the first AHS: Double Feature teaser, this one will take place "by the sand", presumably in California's Death Valley.

The teaser trailer hints at alien abduction imagery, which fans of AHS: Asylum will instantly remember from Kit Walker's storyline. It's not yet known if 'Death Valley' will have any references or link backs to Asylum, but with the aliens back in business, it's possible!

The official cast list for 'Death Valley' has not yet been revealed. Neal McDonough is reportedly playing a character called Dwight D. Eisenhower, although it's apparently not the former US president... just someone with the same name.

AHS: Double Feature will return on August 25th.

READ MORE: American Horror Story renewed for three more seasons