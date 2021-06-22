Sarah Paulson says she doesn't like AHS: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

“I just didn't care about this season at all."

Sarah Paulson has revealed that she didn't want to film American Horror Story: Roanoke and was "so underwhelmed" by it.

You don't have to be an American Horror Story fan to know that Sarah Paulson is AHS royalty. Over the course of the last 10 years, Sarah has starred in every season, apart from AHS: 1984, and stolen the show in all of them. From her performance as Lana Winters in Asylum to her turn as Ally Mayfair-Richards in Cult, Sarah never fails to wow AHS fans each season.

However, Sarah isn't a fan of all of her AHS roles and she just let slip that she hates Roanoke and wishes she wasn't in it.

Discussing Roanoke on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah said: "I just [didn’t] care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but to me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People vs OJ Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia." RIP Shelby and Audrey.

She then went on to say: "I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story."

Adding context, Sarah said: "As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan [Murphy] and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out."

Sarah also explained that Ryan did offer to let her sit Cult out but she chose to appear in it: "I didn't really have to be there. I wanted to be there. I liked the idea that it was sort of mirroring what we were experiencing. I was happy to be back for Cult, but Roanoke, I kinda went kicking and screaming. I’m gonna get a call from Ryan like "why are you saying that?'"

Meanwhile, Sarah highlighted Asylum as her most rewarding season. "Lana Winters is the first time in my working life where I felt so connected to the character that when it was over I felt very very sad. I got to do all of it. From an acting standpoint, that was something to really sink my teeth into. I had never been given that. It was a remarkable experience."

After skipping AHS: 1984, Sarah will return to American Horror Story in AHS: Double Feature this August. The new season will also star Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd and Macaulay Culkin.

