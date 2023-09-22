Kim Kardashian earns huge praise for her acting on American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian makes acting debut in AHS: Delicate trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you Kim Kardashian"

Kim Kardashian Emmy WHEN? Just kidding... but not really? American Horror Story: Delicate aired it's first episode this week (Sept 21) and gave everyone their first proper look at Kim Kardashian The Actor™ in her role as Siobhan.

When Kim was first announced as one of AHS: Delicate's main cast members, people were NOT convinced. Having never acted in a properly scripted drama series before, fans of the show had their reservations about how she would fit in opposite the likes of AHS regular Emma Roberts.

Well, Reader, I am here to tell you that Kim Kardashian is surprisingly good. Those acting lessons she said she was taking? Looks like they might have paid off! Now, some viewers can't wait to see more of her on the show.

Kim Kardashian's acting on American Horror Story has left fans gagged. Picture: FX

In the first episode of the new season, Kim's character Siobhan is introduced as Emma Roberts' character Anna's publicist and confidante. She's very Kris Jenner, and she's perfect for the part. She's surprisingly great, too.

Taking to social media, fans have been praising Kim's acting. While it's decidedly not Emmy or Academy Award-worthy by any means, people are still living for it – particularly her first line: "Then tell the Daniels to suck my clit, she's not missing a press day for a fucking commercial shoot!"

"Hold on because why is kim kardashian eating this role," one user wrote. Another added: "Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @KimKardashian"

give kim kardashian an academy award immediately. #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/cEIQ5giS6c — s x (@shxacrdngx) September 21, 2023

hold on because why is kim kardashian eating this role😭 where can i warch american horror story delicate outside of the us pic.twitter.com/9eMZlKzJPX — momo 💫 (@amazingmomo_) September 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian’s first line being “tell them to suck my clit” on #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/hP8FrWfVlL — Renan Botelho (@renan_botelho) September 21, 2023

the emmys when they saw kim kardashian in ahs pic.twitter.com/NYCgNWOWwA — ✨ (@magdalenepop) September 21, 2023

I’m getting my absolute life from Kim Kardashian’s turn as a power publicist on #AHSDelicate 😭 #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/CKydoNYmg7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @KimKardashian 👏 #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/KtXoIPFTO8 — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) September 21, 2023

Kim's acting in AHS: Delicate . . . she may or may not have chewed. Just a lil bit. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/0mRPFcTrhi — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝑴𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒊 (@THEEMISSMIAMI) September 21, 2023

American Horror Story: Delicate will be split into two parts. The final episode of Part 1 will air in October, with the rest of the episodes to follow at a later date.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Siobhan will be entering her villain era at some point in the series so stay tuned. Is Kim's range about to jump out? We'll have to wait and see...

