American Horror Story season 10: Theme, cast, release date and spoilers

By Katie Louise Smith

American Horror Story has already been renewed for season 10 - and the cast list has been announced! Here's everything we know so far...

American Horror Story season 10 has already been renewed at FX (it was renewed back in August 2018...) and as always, we know very few details about what will happen next within the universe.

The full cast list for season 10 has also arrived. Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates all return, alongside Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelina Ross and Finn Wittrock. Macaulay Culkin also joins the cast.

The latest news? American Horror Story season 10 has officially started filming in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Finn Wittrock has been pictured shooting on location already. AHS was set to start filming in Provincetown in April 2020 but was shut down due to coronavirus. Ryan Murphy explained that the season was "weather-dependent". Lily Rabe previously confirmed that filming in Los Angeles began in December 2020.

Frances Conroy has also now been confirmed to be joining the main cast for the season.

Fans are also convinced the AHS season 10 theme is about sirens and mermaids. Ryan Murphy shared a first look teaser poster on Instagram of sharpened teeth and red lips.

Here's everything we know about AHS season 10, including the possible themes, release date and the cast:

AHS season 10: Theme hinted at in new poster from Ryan Murphy. Picture: FX

AHS season 10 theme: What will American Horror Story season 10 theme be?

Nothing has been confirmed so far but thanks to a fan made poster that Ryan Murphy shared on Instagram, season 10 will likely be set in a beach community with supernatural elements.

Fans are speculating that AHS could be about sirens or mermaids, which would certainly play into the "weather dependent" beach setting. Some have also suggested that the theme could have something to do with body modifications, based on the latest teaser from Murphy's IG account.

Murphy also shared a photo of sharp teeth back in August, telling fans that it was a clue. And if you google "siren teeth", that exact image pops up. So, uh, sirens theme confirmed? Maybe?

In an interview TV Guide, Murphy hinted that there "will be probably a big [clue about season 10] in episode eight" of AHS: 1984.

While celebrating the 100th episode, Murphy revealed that he was currently mulling it over between 3 ideas.

Speaking to Deadline, Murphy also confirmed that they previously 'flirted with aliens and space' as potential themes. "Every season by Halloween, I come up with what the winner is and I already came up with an idea for season 10. There’s always the runner-ups, and I’m like ‘Hmm could this be something?’ We flirted with aliens, we flirted with space, we flirted with some things that were more interesting than others," he said.

"The fans write in what they want, and they’re very excited about the Coven stuff and the aliens in season 2. They’ve always wanted something in space," Murphy explained. "It would be hard because it’s called American Horror Story and you’d have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work."

Murphy has also previously expressed his desire to do another sort-of season of Coven. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Ryan Murphy said that “the witches will be back."

Whether or not the witches will return for the big anniversary season remains to be seen. It makes sense, but is it likely to happen so close to Apocalypse? Who knows...

AHS season 10 release date: When will it air?

It's now been confirmed that AHS season 10 will not air until 2021 but it's unclear when exactly it will drop next year.

Due to coronavirus shut downs, plans to film in April were put on hold with Murphy explaining that the season was "weather-dependent". However, in August 2020, it was confirmed that production was set to begin on season 10 in October.

Production officially began on season 10 in Los Angeles in December 2020, with the cast beginning to film on location in Provincetown, MA in March 2021. Some spoiler-y set photos and videos have already been shared on social media by residents.

On a normal season, filming would usually start around July with the first episode airing at the start of September. Production will likely be slower on season 10 due to COVID precautions. Expect a mid-to-late 2021 release date.

AHS season 10 cast: Who will return for American Horror Story season 10?

As the tenth season, the show could see several fan favourites return–either as new characters or as some of our favourites from over the years. Of course, the whole thing depends on what the theme is and what year it's set in (you know, because a lot of fan favourite characters are now dead in certain timelines).

The full cast list was revealed by Murphy in February 2020. Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe will all return. Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross will also be back, and joined by newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

In 2021, it was confirmed that Frances Conroy would be joining the cast for the new season. 10-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who played Mindy in AHS: 1984, is also joining the cast. In a video of the cast posted on Ryan's Instagram account, it looks like Kathy Bates is no longer part of the season.

Jessica Lange has ruled out returning to the show to play a new character. Should the witches return, there might be a small possibility that she could return as Fiona Goode but seeing as she ranks Coven as her least favourite season, that might be unlikely.

Sarah Paulson, who will not appear in 1984, has said that she would love to return for season 10: "I need to be a part of it again." She later confirmed to Deadline that she will be starring in season 10, in a central role.

Will Evan Peters be in AHS season 10?

Yes! Evan will return to AHS for the tenth season after taking some time away from the show.

Evan decided to sit AHS: 1984 out for personal reasons but he did say that he would be open to return for future seasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy confirmed that he and Evan had discussed his return to the series and by the looks of things, that chat has paid off!

Everyone say "thank you, Evan!"

Is American Horror Story season 10 the final season?

Essentially, American Horror Story is an anthology so there's really no end date. It all depends on whether or not Ryan Murphy and his collaborators have more madness up their sleeves – and it sounds like they have plenty...

On Jan 9, it was confirmed that American Horror Story would return for 3 more seasons, keeping the show on air until 2023 at least. So, in answer to our own question, no. Season 10 will not be the final season.

In an interview with EW, Murphy said that Roanoke was the season that made him think “Ok, this show can go for 20 years.”

"Because we can keep playing with the format, the form. It proved to me we didn’t have to have every season be a grand spectacle. We could be raw and rough and verité," he explained.

Speaking to Variety, Murphy previously said: "John [Landgraf, President of FX] and I said around Season 5, this is something that is so beloved that maybe it could keep on going.”

"And now in its ninth season, in terms of worldwide…it’s one of the most popular shows in the world, so I will continue to have an appetite to do it as long as John wants to do it. So, we have been talking about should we end it? Or should we keep moving forward? But I hope we can move forward.”

Murphy also just signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix but it's been said that that will not affect his work with the series at FX.