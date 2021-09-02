Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4

By Katie Louise Smith

American Horror Story is giving us an Evan Peters drag performance.

Well, it looks like those rumours about Evan Peters appearing as a drag queen in American Horror Story: Double Feature were true because the trailer for next week's episode has arrived and... it features Evan in full drag.

Last week, viewers saw Evan Peters perform Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' 'Islands In the Stream'. This week, he dropped a rendition of 'Too Much, Too Little, Too Late'. And next week, he'll take to the stage to sing and high kick his way through a performance in front of a bar full of drag queens.

Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4. Picture: FX

As we dive deeper and deeper into AHS: Double Feature – 'Red Tide', we're starting to learn more and more about the history of the characters that live in the isolated Provincetown community.

Based on the trailer, it looks like episode 4 – titled 'Blood Buffet' – will consist of flashbacks detailing the backstory of how Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) and Austin Sommers (Peters) ended up in Provincetown and how they ended up taking The Chemist's (Angelica Ross) black pills.

Before being introduced to the pills by Belle, it appears as though Austin was a drag performer. He can be seen up on stage as the audience, including Mickey (Macaulay Culkin), Karen (Sarah Paulson) and other drag queens, cheer him on in the bar.

Evan Peters performs as a drag queen in AHS: Double Feature episode 4. Picture: FX

Further details of the episode have not been revealed just yet but photos taken on the set appear to show that a Drag Night event is happening at a local bar.

Professional drag artists were also spotted on set during the filming of the episode, although it's not currently clear who will be appearing. Reports say that an ensemble of around 10 drag artists (both local and more widely known) will appear in the episode, with legendary drag icon Chad Michaels also having a role.

Willam also spoke about auditioning for the show, but ultimately ended up not being cast. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé and All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change both shared that they auditioned for a role in the season.

