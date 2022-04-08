Elite season 6 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 5 and who is joining?

By Sam Prance

Will Samuel, Omar, Rebeka and Cayetana be back? A guide to the main characters leaving Elite at the end of season 5 and the new characters joining the cast in season 6.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elite season 6 is officially on its way and there are going to be some major cast changes after the iconic Elite season 5 finale.

Every season Elite bids goodbye to some of its main cast members. Over the course of the past few seasons, we've lost the likes of Danna Poala (Lu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) and Arón Piper (Ander) as they move on to different projects. Some of their characters have been murdered, some have graduated from school and others have simply gone off travelling.

READ MORE: Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

In Elite season 5, Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Omar Ayuso (Omar) are the only original Elite cast members left. Will they be in Elite season 6 though and who else is joining the cast? Here's everything we know about the Elite season 6 cast so far.

WARNING: ELITE SEASON 5 SPOILERS BELOW

Elite season 6 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 5 and who is joining? Picture: Netflix

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirm if anyone is leaving Elite after season 5. However, based on how it ends, it looks like it could be the end for our faves Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeka) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana). As the longest-running cast members of the show, it seems like their storylines have been wrapped up.

READ MORE: Who dies in Elite season 5? The ending explained

Midway through the season, we learn that Samuel is the bleeding body in the pool. In the finale, we find out that Benjamín attacked him. It looks as though he is dead, but he becomes conscious again, only to fall back into unconsciousness. The police arrive and arrest Benjamín but it's unclear if Samuel is dead or if he made it out of season 5 alive.

Is Samuel leaving Elite?

Is Samuel leaving Elite? - Itzan Escamilla. Picture: Netflix

Regardless, we imagine that he will leave behind the world of Las Encinas if he does survive, along with Omar and Rebe. They could appear at the start of Elite season 6 but we doubt they will hang around for long if they do. They could also appear in a series of Elite Short Stories that explain how they leave Las Encinas if they do.

Meanwhile, Caye's story is finished neatly. She is fired from Las Encinas and she starts dating Felipe. It seems likely that Georgina won't appear in any significant capacity in Elite season 6.

We imagine that Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Manu Rios (Patrick), Pol Granch (Phillipe), Valentina Zenere (Isadora) and André Lamoglia (Iván) will all return.

Who are the new characters in Elite season 6?

Elite season 6 cast: New characters. Picture: Netflix

Earlier this year (Jan 31), Netflix announced that five brand new stars would be joining season 6: Carmen Arrufat Blasco, Ana Bokesa, Álvaro de Juana, Alex Pastrana and Ander Puig. There is currently no official information about who their characters are. However, Ander Puig will be Elite's first trans main cast member.

With so many new actors entering the Elite universe, it's not looking good for Itzan, Omar, Claudia and Georgina staying on.

What do you think? Are Samu, Omar, Rebe and Caye gone for good?