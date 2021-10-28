Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

28 October 2021, 17:16

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Elite season 6 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Spanish show.

Elite season 5 isn't even out yet and Netflix have already revealed that the Spanish series will be returning for a sixth season.

Ever since the first season of Elite came out in 2018, viewers all around the world have been transfixed by the teen drama. It tells the fictional story of a prestigious school in Madrid called Las Encinas, where money, murder and mayhem govern the lives of its students. Elite season 5 is set to come out in 2022 and now we know that Elite season 6 is on its way too.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Elite season 6, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 5.

When does Elite season 6 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news
Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news. Picture: Netflix

When is the Elite season 6 release date?

In October 2021, Netflix tweeted: "Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6!" The international streaming service then added: "And this December, three new Short Stories will be released: Dec 15th - Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe Dec 20th - Samuel & Omar Dec 23rd - Patrick." In other words, not only is there more Elite to look forward to, but more short stories also.

As for when Elite season 6 will drop, we're still waiting on a season 5 release date. We think that season 5 will drop in 2022, so our bet is that season 6 will come out in 2023. However, given that it's already been announced, it could come out at some point later next year.

Who will be in the Elite season 6 cast?

This will all depend on who makes it out of Elite season 5 alive. With only two original cast members left in the show now as well, we reckon that Itzan Escamilla (Samul) and Omar Shana (Omar) may finally bid goodbye to the series given that both their characters will probably graduate from Las Encinas in season 5.

Our best bet is that Claudia Salas (Rebe) and Georgina Amorós (Caye) will also leave the show. Whether or not Manu Rios (Patrick), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía) and Pol Granch (Phillipe) will stay on any longer is unclear.

Elsewhere, Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere, Brazilian actor André Lamoglia and French actor Adam Nourou are all joining the cast in season 5 as Sofia, Gonzalo and Eric respectively and could stick around for season 6.

What will happen in Elite season 6?

There is no news on the Elite season 6 plot just yet, so you'll have to watch season 5 closely to guess what will happen next. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as Netflix and the cast confirm anything. One things for sure though, chaos, cliques and criminal activity await.

Is there an Elite season 6 trailer yet?

There isn't an Elite season 6 trailer at the moment but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

