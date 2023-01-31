Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Which Lockwood & Co. star smells the nicest? Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati spill the tea.

Netflix stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati have sat down to grill each other in an exclusive chat for PopBuzz.

Lockwood & Co. is Netflix's thrilling new series based on the beloved young adult supernatural novels of the same name, written by Jonathan Stroud.

The action-packed series follows three teenagers who are the only members of a small ghost-hunting agency, Lockwood & Co. There's Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a newly-joined psychic investigator; charismatic agency-owner Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman); and genius free-thinking George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), who’s known as George Cubbins in the books.

Netflix Lockwood & Co Cast Interview Each Other. Picture: PopBuzz

Together the trio must investigate some of the spookiest and deadliest spectral hauntings in the city. The lead actors are joined by a sensational mix of supporting cast members including Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Hayley Konadu, Rhianna Dorris and Paddy Holland (Yes, that's Tom Holland's IRL brother!)

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out how they filmed the spooky fight scenes with ghosts, what they're hoping to happen next in future seasons of the show, and most importantly of all, who smells the nicest.

Lockwood & Co. is available to stream now on Netflix.