The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the boys

By Jazmin Duribe

Your comprehensive guide to the new cast members in Amazon Prime's The Wilds.

The Wilds has officially returned to Amazon Prime for season 2 and after watching the antics of Shelby Goodkind (Mia Healey), Toni Shalifoe (Erana James), Fatin Jadmani (Sophia Ali), Dot Campbell (Shannon Berry), Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause), Rachel Reid (Reign Edwards), Nora Reid (Helena Howard) and Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon), there's a bunch of new characters to get acquainted with.

The Wilds centres on a group of teenage girls who end up on a deserted island after their plane bound for Hawaii crashes into the ocean. The girls don't only have to fight to survive on the island, they have to navigate their relationships with each other, which proves a lot harder at times.

Season 1 was packed full of twists and turns because not only did we discover that the group didn't end up on this island by accident, there's also another island – and it's all boys.

In season 2, we meet the group of male castaways and see how they fare on the island. So, let's meet the newbies.

Meet the cast of The Wilds season 2

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the new boys. Picture: @thewildsonprime via Instagram, Prime Video

Who plays Kirin O'Conner in The Wilds season 2? – Charles Alexander

Charles Alexander plays Kirin O'Conner in The Wilds season 2. Kirin is a hot-tempted lacrosse player who becomes the leader of the castaways.

Charles Alexander hails from Western Australia but he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. So far, he's made a few short films, including Mother Dearest, which he also wrote and produced.

Who plays Rafael Garcia in The Wilds season 2? – Zack Calderon

Zack Calderon plays Rafael Garcia in The Wilds season 2. Rafael is originally from Tijuana but he lives in San Diego. He's quite quiet and gravitates toward people with strong personalities.

Zack hails from Folsom, California, and currently resides in his home state. If he looks a little familiar that's because Zack has previously starred in FBI on CBS.

Who plays Henry Tanaka in The Wilds season 2? – Aidan Laprete

Aidan Laprete plays Henry Tanaka in The Wilds season 2. Henry is the complete opposite to his confident stepbrother Seth, who is also on the island, preferring to keep himself to himself.

Aidan, 20, is actually a seasoned actor, taking to the small screen for the first time at the age of 18 months. He's also a talented musician under the name Laprete, releasing his debut album Echoes when he was only 14.

Who plays Josh Herbert in The Wilds season 2? – Nicholas Coombe

Nicholas Coombe plays Josh Herbert in The Wilds season 2. Josh is an hypochondriac who hails from San Diego. He struggles to fit in even with his family.

Nicholas, 27, was raised in Perth, Australia, but he moved to Vancouver, Canada, to pursue acting. As well as playing Ace in Spy Kids: Mission Critical and starring alongside Bella Thorne in 2017's Midnight Sun, Nicholas is also in indie band The Beanie Kids.

Who plays Ivan Taylor in The Wilds season 2? – Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Miles Gutierrez-Riley plays Ivan Taylor in The Wilds season 2. Ivan is an activist and aspiring playwright with an impeccable sense of style and a lighthearted nature.

The Wilds is actually Miles' TV debut but he has multiple projects currently filming.

Who plays Scotty Simms in The Wilds season 2? – Reed Shannon

Reed Shannon plays Scotty Simms in The Wilds season 2. Scotty is an ambitious entrepreneur from Florida who dreams of making the Forbes 400 list one day. He's also Bo Leonard's best friend.

Reed, 21, is not only a talent actor but he's also an amazing singer too under the stage name Reed Lorenzo. Reed was cast in the Broadway First National Tour of Motown the Musical at only 13 and has continued to star in musicals such as In the Heights. He also played Blake in Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19.

Who plays Bo Leonard in The Wilds season 2? – Tanner Ray Rook

Tanner Ray Rook plays Bo Leonard in The Wilds season 2. Bo a gentle soul from Florida who is fiercely loyal, especially to his BFF Scotty.

Tanner previously appeared in TV series Side Quest back in 2019 and he's also popular on TikTok thanks to his viral Jack Black impressions.

Who plays Seth Novak in The Wilds season 2? – Alex Fitzalan

Alex Fitzalan plays Seth Novak in The Wilds season 2. Seth has it all: He's popular, charismatic, extremely clever and of course good looking – much to the disgust of his stepbrother Henry.

Now you've probably seen Alex before. The Australian actor played Harry Bingham in Netflix's The Society, which was sadly cancelled after only one season, and Tom in the Slender Man movie.