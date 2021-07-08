Who is Gossip Girl in the reboot? Her identity is revealed in the first episode

By Sam Prance

The Gossip Girl reboot reveals who Gossip Girl is right away.

Greetings Upper East Siders, a new Gossip Girl is in town, and this time round we know who she is right from the beginning.

Today (Jul 8), HBO Max released the first episode of the new Gossip Girl and it's safe to say that it's already iconic. Blair and Serena are nowhere to be seen (for now) but their legacy lives on. The reboot is set in the same universe as the original and it tells the stories of a new generation of Manhattan's elite and the drama, scandal, secrets, sex and lies they get up to.

Kristen Bell is still voicing Gossip Girl. However, unlike the old Gossip Girl, we learn who Gossip Girl is in the first episode

WARNING: GOSSIP GIRL SPOILERS BELOW

In 'Just Another Girl on the MTA', we meet the new, popular clique at Constance and St. Judes. Julien (Jordan Alexander) is the new Queen B and she and her minions are so privileged and powerful that all of the teachers at the school fear them. In the first episode, Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) accidentally bumps into her and Julien and her friends make fun of her.

In the staff room, Kate then opens up to the other teachers about how the students are out of control. Another teacher then reveals that Constance and St. Judes used to have an anonymous blog called Gossip Girl that exposed all of the students' secrets and stopped them from ever getting out of line. This inspires Kate and the other teachers to bring her back.

Kate attempts to relaunch Gossip Girl via Twitter but no one cares. She then sets up an Instagram account with the help of the other teachers and it isn't long before she and the teachers begin following the students secretly, taking illegal photos and exposing their every move. Suddenly, Julien and her clique's world and power is thrown into chaos.

In other words, Gossip Girl is Kate Keller and her co-workers in the reboot and she is played by actual iconic blogger Tavi Gevinson. Tavi famously ran the fashion blog Rookie which later turned into a popular website aimed at and curated by teenage girls.

Still, some fans aren't so impressed by who the new Gossip Girl is. One person tweeted: "now who decided to make those old ass teachers gossip girl". Another added: "what THE FUCK is a teacher doing taking pics of their students, MINORS getting undressed for".

Someone else wrote: "the teachers are losers i’m sorry. out here taking photos of a freshman and bullying students".

So, there we have it. The teachers are Gossip Girl. At least, it's not Dan Humphrey right?

What do you think of the new Gossip Girl?