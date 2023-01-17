Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

By Sam Prance

What songs were on Love Island tonight? All the music and songs from the Love Island season 9 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

The wait is over. Love Island is back, baby and there are a couple of major changes. First things first, Love Island 2023 is the first Winter edition of the show since 2020. It's also the first season of the TV show hosted by Maya Jama. Otherwise, it's business as usual. A group of sexy singletons are looking for love, and plenty of drama and romance awaits us.

However, that's not all that Love Island is known for. In and among the passion and betrayal, Love Island never fails to give us a soundtrack of impeccable bops, bangers and ballads. Not to mention, each season of the show has a special guest performance. From Mabel to Becky Hill, Love Island knows how to book a singer.

Obsessed with a song in the episode but don't know what it's called? We're here to help. Bookmark this page and come back to it each night after the episode to find out which tracks were played in the show. From Charli XCX to Ed Sheeran, here's everything single song played in Love Island season 9.

What songs were played on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight? Picture: ITV

You can find all the songs from the Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack via the official playlist here. However, if you want an episode-by-episode breakdown, we've put one together for you below.

Episode 1 - Monday, January 16th