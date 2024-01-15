Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

15 January 2024, 18:02

Love Island All Stars play guess the islander

By Sam Prance

What songs were on Love Island tonight? All the music and songs from the Love Island 2024 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's actually happening. Love Island: All-Stars is here and it looks set to be the biggest and best season of the TV show yet.

Maya Jama is returning as the host of course but there are contestants from almost every single season kicking things off. Whether you're a fan of Luis from season 1 or Liberty from season 7, there's fan faves for everyone to obsess over. If that weren't enough, the show will also be reintroducing more Love Island icons into the mix as the show goes on.

Like every season of Love Island, All-Stars looks set to have an iconic soundtrack and we know you'll be wanting to add songs from each episode to your playlists. With that in mind, we'll be updating this post the morning after each episode drops so that you can bring the bops, bangers and ballads of the villa to your daily life.

Bookmark this page and come back to it each day to see all the songs that are played in 2024's Love Island: All-Stars.

What songs were played on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?
Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight? Picture: ITV

You can find all the songs from the Love Island All-Stars 2024 soundtrack via the official playlist here. However, if you want an episode-by-episode breakdown, we've put one together for you below.

Episode 1 - Monday, January 15th

  • TBC

