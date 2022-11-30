Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition

By Sam Prance

It was only after Hunter Doohan got the part that he found out exactly what Tyler Galpin was hiding.

Hunter Doohan has opened up about his Wednesday audition and explained he didn't know Tyler's secret until he was cast.

Ever since Wednesday came out last week (Nov 23), fans have been living for the series and its shock ending. In the season, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) attempts to figure out who the Hyde monster is that's wreaking havoc on the town of Jericho and how Laurel Gates is related to what's happening. She also grows close with normie Tyler (Doohan).

The series has many twists and turns and now Hunter has revealed that he only learned Tyler's secret after he got the part.

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday on Netflix!

Wednesday spoilers ahead.

In episode 7, Tyler kisses Wednesday and she suddenly has a vision that he was the Hyde monster all along. She then takes action in the season finale to expose Tyler's crimes and get him arrested. However, when Hunter was trying out for the role of Tyler, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar refused to tell him anything about Tyler's real identity.

Hunter told Metacritic that he "hounded and hounded" Alfred and Miles to give him more information about Tyler during the audition process but they kept both of their lips sealed. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hunter said: "Right before my final chemistry read, they told me Tyler had a dark secret, and I asked them if it was THE secret."

He continued: "They wouldn't reveal that but I had enough of a clue to at least try to show some colours of that in the final audition. And then after I was cast, Al and Miles had like an hour and a half phone call with me where they ran through everything and told me the whole story."

Hunter then explained that the scenes in his final audition with Jenna and Percy Hynes White (Xavier) were cut: "We never ended up shooting those scenes, because I think, on the page even, they made Tyler look a little too suspicious."

Wednesday ending explained: Who is the Hyde monster? Who is Laurel Gates?

Speaking about what he expects for Tyler in season 2, Hunter told Metacritic, "The way that we see Tyler in episode 8, I think we would see more of that. Al and Miles have given me little clues, but honestly, they haven't told me too much about what we would explore in Season 2."

