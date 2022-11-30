Wednesday creators confirm Tyler's return in season 2 after shock twist ending

"Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey."

Given that Wednesday has broken Netflix's record for "the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series" (surpassing Stranger Things 4), it seems like a dead cert that it'll return for a second season.

The end of Wednesday season 1 set up a handful of storylines for the show to explore in the next instalment, and one of the biggest unanswered questions related to Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and what happened to him at the end of the show after that absolutely shocking final showdown and twist reveal.

Well, now we have confirmation about his fate, and it's just raised the stakes of Wednesday season 2 massively.

Will Tyler be in Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Tyler confirmed to return after shock twist ending. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday on Netflix!

At the end of Wednesday, we find out that Tyler is actually the Hyde monster and is being controlled by Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. Laurel Gates.

In the final episode, Tyler confronts Wednesday in the forest and morphs into the Hyde monster. Just as he's about to attack and kill Wednesday, he's tackled by Enid who has finally transformed into a werewolf. A huge fight between Werewolf Enid and Hyde Tyler ensures, and it results in Tyler transforming back to his human form, lying on the ground, bloody, naked and close to death.

The final scene of episode 8 shows Tyler, chained up and hooked up to machines, being transported to a facility. He begins to transform back into the Hyde, and presumably breaks his way out of the van.

The biggest questions fans now have going into season 2 are: Did Tyler escape? Where did he go? And will he be back?

Will Tyler be in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Well, there is good news. Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have confirmed that Tyler will return and the ending of season 1 was left open ended so that his mysterious could continue.

When asked by Variety if the door has been left open for Tyler in season 2, Gough teased: "Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey."

Hunter also touched on what he's been told about Tyler's storyline in season 2 so far. Speaking to Metacritic, Hunter said: "The way that we see Tyler in episode 8, I think we would see more of that. Al and Miles have given me little clues, but honestly, they haven't told me too much about what we would explore in Season 2."

So, now that we know Tyler is still alive, it looks like Wednesday will have a lot on her plate in season 2. A threatening stalker? Xavier and his seemingly unrequited crush on her? And now the return of Tyler who will likely be out to finish his and Laurel's plan once and for all? CHAOS! Can't wait, tbh.

