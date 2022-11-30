Wednesday creators confirm Tyler's return in season 2 after shock twist ending

30 November 2022, 11:58 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 14:53

By Katie Louise Smith

"Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey."

Given that Wednesday has broken Netflix's record for "the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series" (surpassing Stranger Things 4), it seems like a dead cert that it'll return for a second season.

The end of Wednesday season 1 set up a handful of storylines for the show to explore in the next instalment, and one of the biggest unanswered questions related to Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and what happened to him at the end of the show after that absolutely shocking final showdown and twist reveal.

Well, now we have confirmation about his fate, and it's just raised the stakes of Wednesday season 2 massively.

Will Tyler be in Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Tyler confirmed to return after shock twist ending
Wednesday season 2: Tyler confirmed to return after shock twist ending. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday on Netflix!

WARNING: Wednesday spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Wednesday spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

At the end of Wednesday, we find out that Tyler is actually the Hyde monster and is being controlled by Marilyn Thornhill a.k.a. Laurel Gates.

In the final episode, Tyler confronts Wednesday in the forest and morphs into the Hyde monster. Just as he's about to attack and kill Wednesday, he's tackled by Enid who has finally transformed into a werewolf. A huge fight between Werewolf Enid and Hyde Tyler ensures, and it results in Tyler transforming back to his human form, lying on the ground, bloody, naked and close to death.

The final scene of episode 8 shows Tyler, chained up and hooked up to machines, being transported to a facility. He begins to transform back into the Hyde, and presumably breaks his way out of the van.

The biggest questions fans now have going into season 2 are: Did Tyler escape? Where did he go? And will he be back?

READ MORE: Wednesday cast doubts Wednesday and Xavier will get together in season 2

Will Tyler be in Wednesday season 2?
Will Tyler be in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

Well, there is good news. Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have confirmed that Tyler will return and the ending of season 1 was left open ended so that his mysterious could continue.

When asked by Variety if the door has been left open for Tyler in season 2, Gough teased: "Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey."

Hunter also touched on what he's been told about Tyler's storyline in season 2 so far. Speaking to Metacritic, Hunter said: "The way that we see Tyler in episode 8, I think we would see more of that. Al and Miles have given me little clues, but honestly, they haven't told me too much about what we would explore in Season 2."

So, now that we know Tyler is still alive, it looks like Wednesday will have a lot on her plate in season 2. A threatening stalker? Xavier and his seemingly unrequited crush on her? And now the return of Tyler who will likely be out to finish his and Laurel's plan once and for all? CHAOS! Can't wait, tbh.

Read more Wednesday news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Wednesday creators have plans for "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

Wednesday creators want "at least three or four" seasons of the Netflix show

Dylan O'Brien's look for new movie Ponyboi has got fans shook

Dylan O'Brien's new look has sent fans into meltdown

News

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan didn't know Tyler's secret until after his final audition

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega manifested her Wednesday role when she was in Stuck in the Middle

Jenna Ortega manifested her Wednesday role when she was in Stuck in the Middle

Trending on PopBuzz

Spotify Stats: Find out your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time here

Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

News

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

News

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists

Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

News

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022 here

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your top songs and top artists

News

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your top songs and artists stats

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your Top Songs and Top Artists stats

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race