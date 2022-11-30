Jenna Ortega manifested her Wednesday role when she was in Stuck in the Middle

By Sam Prance

This is so freaky!

Wednesday fans are losing it over a Stuck in the Middle scene in which Jenna Ortega lowkey manifests her role as Wednesday Addams.

Fans of Jenna Ortega will already know that the beloved actress first rose to fame on the Disney Channel. After playing the young version of Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin, Jenna landed the lead role of Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. Harley is the hilarious middle child of seven children with a talent for inventing impressive gadgets.

Stuck in the Middle lasted for three seasons and it led to Jenna appearing in the likes of You, Scream and, most recently, Wednesday. So far so normal but fans have now spotted that a Stuck in the Middle scene actually foreshadows Jenna playing the role of Wednesday Addams and a clip of the scene is now going viral online.

Jenna Ortega manifested her Wednesday role when she was in Stuck in the Middle. Picture: Netflix, Disney Channel

Say what?! Yesterday (Nov 29), film editor Jon Negroni posted a scene from Stuck in the Middle on Twitter with the caption: "Jenna Ortega is a prophet I guess". In the video, Jenna as Harley says: "This is what happens when there are seven kids and you're stuck in the middle. If my family was a week, I'd be Wednesday". Yes. Jenna says those exact words.

Naturally, fans of Jenna and Wednesday can't believe it and the tweet and scene have since gone viral online. One person tweeted: "queen of manifestation". Another fan retweeted the clip and wrote, "i guess she truly had her vision even back then" in reference to the fact that Wednesday's power in Wednesday is literally that she has visions.

If that weren't creepy enough, the scene appears in the first episode of Stuck in the Middle and it was also used in the original trailer for the show. Destiny, right?

Jenna Ortega is a prophet I guess pic.twitter.com/21D8sUsdFM — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) November 29, 2022

queen of manifestation https://t.co/ZSWHqYonuC — soph || lauren day!! (@hoe4shay) November 30, 2022

i guess she truly had her vision even back then. https://t.co/fk999J5kjx — rexelo (@rexelo2) November 30, 2022

we love a psychic https://t.co/OkeFIFCO4z — kan (@kanstans) November 30, 2022

and they say manifesting ain’t real lol explain this 😂 https://t.co/DXKcEPkle0 — garçon🇬🇭🇧🇷 (@boymolish) November 30, 2022

THIS IS CRAZY TO ME WHAT https://t.co/JncE5ZrXht — ⩜⃝ sannie (@d2kingdom) November 30, 2022

Don't worry. We're still processing this information as well.

