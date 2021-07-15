Does Devi end up with Paxton or Ben? Never Have I Ever season 2 ending explained

By Sam Prance

Never Have I Ever season 2 explores Devi's relationships with Paxton and Ben even further but who does she choose?

Never Have I Ever season 2 is finally out on Netflix and this season we learn if Devi picks Paxton or Ben to be her boyfriend.

The first season of Never Have I Ever introduces us to Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a chaotic but loveable teenager who is hellbent on being normal and finding a boyfriend, as she processes the grief of losing her dad. At first, she has a crush on popular jock Paxton (Darren Barnet) but she also develops feelings for her academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Never Have I Ever season 1 ends with Paxton realising that he's in love with Devi but it also ends with Devi kissing Ben for the first time. Season 2 picks up right where we left off but there is a whole journey with the Devi, Paxton and Ben love triangle before we get to the ending. With that in mind, here's your guide to who Devi ends up with.

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 2?

As soon as Never Have I Ever season 2 begins, we learn that Devi is completely confused as to who to pick between Paxton and Ben. As a result, she consults with her best friends, Fabiola and Eleanor. Devi confides in them that she has more of an emotional connection to Ben but obviously still fancies Paxton. The girls tell her to pick Paxton because he is so hot.

However, Devi still can't decide and, since she thinks that she is about to move to India with her family, she chooses to date them both without them each knowing. This is all comes to a head when Devi hosts a party and Ben and Paxton find out that she has been lying to them. They both break up with her, and Paxton storms into the street and is hit by a car.

Paxton is fine. However, he's unable to swim as usual due to injuries and has to focus on his academics to get into college. The school asks Devi to tutor him and she agrees out of guilt. In doing so, they start to form a friendship. Meanwhile, Ben begins dating a new girl, Aneesa, who joins the school and becomes friends with Devi and her crew.

Paxton and Devi later start hooking up but Paxton doesn't want anyone to know because he's still so embarrassed by what Devi did to him. However, as the season ends, he realises that he's in love with her and surprises her at the winter dance. The two slow dance happily.

Ben spots them and says: "You've got to be kidding me. Of course, it's him. It's always been him." Eleanor, who is next to him, then corrects him and lets slip that Devi originally wanted to be with him instead of Paxton and was jealous when he and Aneesa started dating.

The season ends with Paxton and Devi becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They kiss as Ben looks on bewildered. In other words, even though Devi and Paxton are together, it looks like Ben still has feelings for Devi and we doubt Devi's have disappeared either.

It looks like we'll have to wait until season 3 to find out who Devi is actually endgame with.

Are you team Ben or team Paxton?