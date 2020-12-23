After sequels 3 and 4 are officially on the way

By Katie Louise Smith

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin announced the news about 'After We Fell' and 'After Ever Happy' to fans in a new video.

It's official, After fans: the third and fourth films are on the way. Before After We Collided, even hit cinemas in the US, the two stars of the franchise just confirmed that the third (After We Fell) and fourth (After Ever Happy) films have officially started filming.

Josephine Langford (who plays Tessa) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (who plays Hardin) took to Zoom to reveal the exciting news.

In a video shared to the official After Twitter account, the two said: "There have been lots of people working really hard behind the scenes and we can finally tell you guys that the third and fourth movies are officially going into production."

Hero added: "Keep your eyes on the After pages around the world for updates."

As of December 2020, After We Fell and After Ever Happy have officially wrapped. Josephine and Hero have already filmed the two sequels alongside the rest of the cast and have said goodbye to Tessa and Hardin.

In a video shared by the official movie account on Twitter, Hero thanked fans as well as Josephine, saying: "Thank you guys so much. It's thanks to you that we were able to do this [...] Jo, it's been such a pleasure, honestly. We hope you enjoy After 3 & 4. And that's a wrap."

Due to the circumstances around shooting the third and fourth movies in Europe instead of the US, multiple cast members have dropped out and have since been replaced.

Chance Perdomo will now play Landon, replacing Shane Paul McGhie who quit the franchise following a disagreement,

The characters of Christian Vance, Kimberly Vance and Carol Young have also been recast. Stephen Moyer is replacing Charlie Weber, Arielle Kebbel is replacing Candice King and Mira Sorvino is replacing Selma Blair.

Carter Jenkins will also join the cast as Robert.

What will happen in the third and fourth After films? Do Tessa and Hardin end up together? Well, the third and fourth movies will likely follow the storylines of After We Fell (the third novel) and After Ever Happy (the fourth novel).

In the third book, Tessa and Hardin's relationship faces even more obstacles and, as always, it's a bumpy road. Things start to unravel in Tessa's life in After We Fell, and her relationship with Hardin takes a turn after he discovers that she's been keeping a huge secret from him – "and rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage." (If you wanna read even more spoilers about the third book, you can find them here.)

In the fourth book, Tessa and Hardin – you guessed it! – face more troubles in their relationship. After Ever Happy is also the final book in the Tessa and Hardin saga so you can expect a pretty emotional ending.

For those wondering, the fifth book is a prequel novel, called Before, which tells the story of Hardin's life before he meets Tessa. There's no word on whether that one will be turned into a film just yet. Let's give them a chance to make 3 and 4 first!

There's no updates just yet on when the two films will be released but with the confirmation coming so quickly after the release of AWC, it sounds like it could all kick off very soon.