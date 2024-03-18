Anne Hathaway defends her decision to star in The Idea of You following criticism

By Sam Prance

The Idea of You is based on a book that fans think is loosely inspired by Harry Styles and One Direction.

Anne Hathaway has defended her decision to star in The Idea of You after fans questioned why she signed on to the movie.

There's no denying that The Idea of You is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024 so far. Based on Robinne Lee's book of the same name, the film tells the story of 40-year-old divorcée Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) and her whirlwind romance with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) who is the lead singer of the world's biggest boyband August Moon.

While Robinne and the cast have been keen to avoid direct comparisons between Hayes and Harry Styles and August Moon and One Direction, many people have dismissed the book as One Direction fanfiction. They's also criticised Anne Hathaway for deciding to star in the project when she's an Academy Award winning actress.

Now, Anne has shut down the backlash and explained why it was so important for her to play Solène in The Idea of You.

Anne Hathaway defends her decision to star in The Idea of You following criticism. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage, Prime Video

Anne discussed the role and her decision to star in the film at a screening at SXSW festival. According to Vulture, Anne said: "I don't want to be pigeonholed and don't want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender and because I won an Oscar." She then added: "I want to have fun, dammit! It speaks to me."

As for why Solène means so much to her, Anne told People: "In the beginning of the film, the character...she's really scared of going on that adventure because she's had such a rough experience with her ex-husband. And to me, I was incredibly moved by the opportunity to tell the story of a woman blooming."

She continued: "I don't know why we don't have more stories about human beings blooming at any age. We're always coming of age, all the time."

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You. Picture: Prime Video / Alamy

Talking further, Anne said: "I wanted to make this movie because it was a great part and a fun premise, and for some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest parts of your life, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming."

She ended by saying: "And I thought this movie had the ability to do that."

The Idea of You debuts on Prime Video worldwide on May 2nd.

