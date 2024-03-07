One Direction fans think this new August Moon song sounds exactly like 1D

Watch The Idea of You trailer

By Sam Prance

August Moon from The Idea of You have released their debut single 'Dance Before We Walk' and it sounds very familiar.

Are August Moon the new One Direction? Well, if the band's single 'Dance Before We Walk' is anything to go by...maybe so.

Yesterday (Mar 6), Prime Video released the official trailer for their upcoming movie The Idea of You. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You tells the story of a 40 year old divorcée who has a wild romance with the lead singer of August Moon. August Moon are the world's biggest boy band and the story starts with their headline set at Coachella.

Alongside the film, Prime Video have created social media accounts for August Moon. They've also released the band's first single 'Dance Before We Walk'. Now, fans are losing it over how much the song sounds like a One Direction song.

One Direction fans think August Moon's Dance Before We Walk sounds exactly like 1D. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures, Prime Video

For context, The Idea of You is an adaptation of Robinne Lee's book of the same name and Robinne wrote the novel shortly after stumbling across videos of a boy band on YouTube. The lead singer immediately caught her eye and she soon found out that he dated older women. Robinne didn't specify who the band were but fans have guessed it was One Direction.

August Moon are the boy band in The Idea of You and they're led by lead singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) who shares a lot in common with Harry Styles. As for August Moon, they seem to be loosely based on One Direction and The Idea of You soundtrack will feature a whole range of original songs by the fictional boy band.

August Moon released their debut single 'Dance Before We Walk' on March 6th.

Dance Before We Walk by August Moon - Official Lyric Video | The Idea of You | Prime Video

'Dance Before We Walk' is the first official taste of August Moon music and people can't get over how much it sounds like a One Direction song. From the pop rock production to the shout-along chorus, 1D's influence is clear. Not only that but the song is written by Savan Kotcha and Carl Folk who co-wrote One Direction's debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

Reacting to 'Dance Before We Walk', a One Direction fan tweeted: "savan kotecha being the one to help write and produce the songs for august moon is the best thing that’s ever happened since he was the one who wrote songs for one direction too. im truly about to live out the best years of my life again after 10 years."

Another wrote: "i feel like this would’ve been on the midnight memories album."

its the same fucking writers as wmyb you cannot be serious 😭 https://t.co/awO6fa3Ryk pic.twitter.com/OmU4yzaDKe — ☃️🧣✨ (@blueblrdhoneyy) March 6, 2024

i feel like this would’ve been on the midnight memories album idk https://t.co/gxvIC87Dda — Lindsay Webster (@webbylinster) March 7, 2024

savan kotecha being the one to help write and produce the songs for august moon is the best thing that’s ever happened since he was the one who wrote songs for one direction too. im truly about to live out the best years of my life again after 10 years 😭😭 — ⧫︎ krystle ⧫︎ (@eternlgalitzine) March 6, 2024

they should make nicholas galitzine go on tour with august moon like the high school musical cast https://t.co/8qyHsdkBZg — lana nicholas galitzine's impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) March 6, 2024

“i think i need a new direction lately” they’re not even being subtle https://t.co/iSXYteNvnE — allie 🍉 m&g!! (@peopIepIeaser) March 6, 2024

NOT THE ASTRONAUTS WHAT IN THE DRAG ME DOWN https://t.co/NIKlhqMK4i — sam📨🪩new orlERAS (@thisisamtrying) March 6, 2024

We may not be getting a One Direction reunion anytime soon but the soundtrack for The Idea of You may be the next best thing?

What do you think? Does 'Dance Before We Walk' sound like 1D?

