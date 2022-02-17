Robert Pattinson had to wear "high-heeled sneakers" for The Batman to look taller

17 February 2022, 12:13

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson is four inches shorter than Ben Affleck who previously played the role of Batman.

Robert Pattinson has opened up about his outfit for The Batman and why he originally wore high-heeled trainers for the role.

Ever since Matt Reeves announced that Robert Pattinson would be playing the iconic role of Batman in the new DC film The Batman, people have been desperate to see Rob in the batsuit. Since then, it's been revealed that The Batman will be the longest Batman movie of all time and Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman, has teased that Rob is "incredible" in it.

Now, Rob has revealed a hilarious story about his costume and how the DC team wanted him to look taller in The Batman.

How tall is Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson had to wear "high-heeled sneakers" for The Batman to look taller
Robert Pattinson had to wear "high-heeled sneakers" for The Batman to look taller. Picture: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, DC ENTERTAINMENT/WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Robert Pattinson is actually pretty tall in real life – his height is around 6ft. However, Ben Affleck, who previously played the role of Bruce Wayne, is 6 feet 4 inches tall. This makes Rob four inches shorter in comparison. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about his height, Rob explained: "[DC] had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning".

The 35-year-old actor then revealed: "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test". He went on to explain that he wore one of the original iterations of his batsuit for Zoë's screen test and it involved him wearing high-heeled shoes: "I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit".

Robert ended by adding: "The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part."

How tall is Robert Pattinson?
How tall is Robert Pattinson? Picture: DC ENTERTAINMENT/WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Funnily enough, Rob is the third tallest actor to play Batman to date. Adam West, who played Batman in the 1960s TV show, is taller at around 6 feet 1 but Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Christian Bale are all under 6 feet.

Safe to say Zoë's screen test must have gone well because she got the part. Although, sadly it looks as though Rob's high-heeled sneakers were scrapped from the film.

The Batman debuts in cinemas worldwide on March 4th.

