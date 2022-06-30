New Disney+ series Baymax! praised for showing a trans man buying period pads

30 June 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 12:20

By Sam Prance

The series has received some backlash from transphobic conservatives but Baymax! viewers are clapping back at them

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baymax! has finally been released on Disney+ and fans are praising the new animated TV series for being LGBTQ+ inclusive.

Ever since Disney+ announced that they would be making a Big Hero 6 spinoff titled Baymax!, fans have been excited to see how it would build on the Big Hero 6 universe. The show follows everyone's favourite robot nurse Baymax in his day-to-day life as he helps the people of San Francisco. All six episodes debuted yesterday (Jun 29) to widespread critical acclaim.

In particular, the family-friendly show has been lauded for including a gay storyline and showing a trans man buying period pads. However, as a result of simply being LGBTQ+ inclusive, the series has also received transphobic and homophobic backlash from conservatives. Now, Baymax! viewers are clapping back at them and sending the show all their love.

READ MORE: Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories

New Disney+ series Baymax! praised for showing a trans man buying period pads
New Disney+ series Baymax! praised for showing a trans man buying period pads. Picture: Disney+

In episode 3, Baymax is shown helping a young girl named Sofia who gets her period for the first time. He goes to a store to look for menstruation products and asks a lady: "Excuse me, which of these products would you recommend?" She then recommends him tampons before another woman says that she prefers pads.

A trans man wearing a t-shirt with the trans flag on it then joins the women in helping Baymax by saying: "I always get the ones with wings. Several other people also offer advice, including a dad buying products for his daughter.

Meanwhile, in episode 4, Baymax helps a gay food truck owner called Mbita who develops an allergy for fish and we see Mbita ask another guy out on a date.

Naturally, people are praising the TV show for its LGBTQ+ inclusivity but bigots are having a meltdown over it. Conservative writer Christopher F. Rufo tweeted: "I've obtained leaked video from Disney's upcoming show "Baymax," which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old."

He added: "It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality." The tweet instantly went viral among conservative Twitter with over 35,000 people liking it.

Baymax! fans aren't letting the transphobia slide though. One person tweeted: "Baymax said trans rights and I think that's very much in character tbh what a sweetheart". Another added: "LMAO baymax is literally a health robot, this is perfectly fine."

They are also thanking the TV show for its representation. A viewer tweeted: "huge shoutout to this transmasc character helping baymax buy pads in the new baymax series. i love them".

Some men get periods and showing that on-screen isn't harming children. Baymax! is simply reflecting the world we live in.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Baymax!?

WATCH: Javon Walton Wants To Play Iron Man And Join the MCU

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books
Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor set to star in The Threesome

Logan Lerman set to star in The Threesome rom-com with Phoebe Dynevor
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix
Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find your Stranger Things Vecna song here

Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find which songs will save you from Vecna

News

Stranger Things 4 finale runtime will be 2 hours and 19 minutes

Stranger Things 4 creators defend making the finale episode over 2 hours long

Stranger Things

Trending on PopBuzz

People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate

The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate

Viral

Maya Hawke says "Fuck the Supreme Court" in response to Roe v. Wade ruling

Maya Hawke says she "wouldn't exist" if her mum Uma Thurman wasn't able to get a safe abortion as a teen

Celeb

Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person" and denies having ever attended the controversial Hillsong Church.

Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person"

Celeb

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he smashed a champagne glass in his own face

Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing champagne glass in his own face

Celeb

Everyone is losing it over North West's luxury camping trip birthday party

North West celebrates her birthday with luxury camp-themed party and private jet ride

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale