Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories

By Sam Prance

"Priya is the goth, queer brown girl representation I needed when I was younger."

Turning Red fans are convinced that Priya is queer and it looks as though their theories about her are right.

As soon as Turning Red came out on Disney+ last week (Mar 11), viewers all around the world have praised the Pixar film for its queer-coding. While Pixar are yet to explicitly state whether or not any of the Turning Red characters are queer, LGBTQ+ fans are seeing themselves represented in characters like Tyler, Mei, Miriam and Priya.

Given that Pixar staff recently called out Disney for censoring their LGBTQ+ content and cutting "every moment of overtly gay affection" from their movies, it's possible that characters in Turning Red were written as queer. Turning Red director Domee Shi also recently said that "a lot of" Tyler's story was cut from the film.

Now, Pixar cinematographer Andrea Goh has appeared to confirm that Priya is indeed part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories. Picture: Disney+

Throughout Turning Red, it's made clear that Priya, who is voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is attracted to boys. She has a crush on Devon and Jesse in 4*Town. However, fans have also spotted that Priya appears to fancy an unnamed goth character too. At Tyler's party, Priya can be seen dancing with Goth Girl and Mei, Miriam and Abby can be seen cheering her on in support.

While we're not shown exactly what happened before, it looks as though Mei, Miriam and Abby know that Priya has a crush on Goth Girl and, in the scene, Priya finally gets the confidence to approach her. Taking into account that Priya is also obsessed with Nightfall (a Twilight-inspired book), it wouldn't be a stretch to think that she would fancy a goth.

One person tweeted: "Y'all saw Priya and that goth girl in #TurningRed right???? That was queer wasn't it????" Another added: "Priya is the goth, queer brown girl representation I needed when I was younger. We love to see it".

Y'all saw Priya and that goth girl in #TurningRed right???? That was queer wasn't it????👀 — Spider-Molls🕷️ (@missmollybruton) March 11, 2022

I'm ngl in my eyes Priya gives of strong Bi Energy. Not only was she going crazy for the boy band but that one scene with her and the girl dancing together at the party. Yeah she loves everyone — ПΛDЯӨJ (@FieryJordan) March 12, 2022

#TurningRed Also, somebody at Pixar put a little too much emphasis on these 2 together for me to ignore. pic.twitter.com/2JWc6WKKxW — ً (@theBEARalliance) March 11, 2022

Turning Red was SO good and Priya is DEFINITELY queer — Jer🌸 (@GayJermz) March 12, 2022

Priya is the goth, queer brown girl representation I needed when I was younger. We love to see it 🥰 #TurningRedMovie — ✨🌙HylianCryptid T.TV🌙✨ (@HylianCryptid) March 15, 2022

Now, one of Pixar's cinematographers has appeared to confirm that Priya is indeed queer. In response to a viral tweet about Priya and Goth Girl's party scene, in which someone wrote: "CHERISHING THIS SCENE WITH EVERY FIBER OF MY BEING #TurningRed", Andrea Goh has confirmed that the scene is meant to be a "slice of queer representation".

Andrea explained: "My first Cultural Trust credit: The team already knew what to do since they ARE those characters, so it’s more just tweaks for specificity here and there. I am proud of this moment because as nerve wracking as it was, I asked for a slice of queer representation anyways."

We have no choice but to stan.

My first Cultural Trust credit: The team already knew what to do since they ARE those characters, so it’s more just tweaks for specificity here and there. I am proud of this moment because as nerve wrecking as it was, I asked for a slice of queer representation anyways. #priya https://t.co/nkEoIjPROp — Andreagoh 吴筱薇 (@Andreagoh) March 12, 2022

Petition for a Priya and Goth Girl Turning Red spinoff now!

